No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown didn’t show and state Sen. Pat Spearman used her time to chastise the city for blocking a rent cap ballot initiative and question the absence of her opponent. The ACLU of Nevada, Clark County […] The post No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
WEB EXTRA: County Commission candidate Billy Mitchell (R)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Republican Billy Mitchell is hoping to unseat Democrat County Commissioner Jim Gibson. He talks with Politics Now anchor John Langeler about why he thinks the County needs to keep a better eye on its budget and how he would try to tackle the problems with Lake Mead.
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed
RENO — A Nye County District Court judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the county’s plan to hand-count paper ballots in the 2022 elections because vital documentation referenced in the legal action was not provided to the court. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff
The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
Mail ballots will arrive soon in Clark County
Registered voters in Clark County should receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming election within the next two weeks, according to a county spokesman.
Report details battery allegations against ex-Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski at Las Vegas fundraiser
An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump is accused of repeatedly touching a GOP donor – including on her buttocks and thigh – at a Las Vegas event, leading to a plea agreement where the case could be dismissed, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) represents District F. He is facing a challenge from Republican Drew Johnson. Politics Now host John Langeler talks about what his district needs, the county budget, and his passion for Red Rock.
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
OBITUARY: John Harry Raetz
John Harry Raetz died October 4, 2022, at the age of 88 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born in Yuba City, California, April 18, 1934, to Emil Harry Raetz, Sr. and Rose Mary Allen Nunes. For the last eight years he had been living off the grid in Wasilla, Alaska,...
CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
Solar fields could be banned in Pahrump, under county commission’s proposal
With solar development on the upswing, many companies are eyeing lands throughout Nye County but not everyone is happy with the idea of large-scale solar fields being built in their backyards. The past year has been rife with hostility on the part of Pahrump Valley residents, who have come out...
Early voting in Clark County starts Saturday; here’s a list of locations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Early voting in Clark County begins on Saturday, Oct. 22, and will last until Friday, Nov. 4. All early voting sites also double as mail ballot drop-off locations, during the scheduled times and dates. Unforeseen events or circumstances may cause changes to early voting locations or...
Nevada man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man has plead guilty to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme and money laundering. A court says 51-year-old Brandon Casutt fraudulently obtained over $500,000 in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundered the funds through family and friends to buy a house.
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Lombardo folds for Trump
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
Iranian Americans lead car protest on Las Vegas Strip over brutal killings in homeland
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Protests in Iran are in the second month after the death of a 22-year-old woman after being arrested by the so-called "morality police." Since then, peaceful protesters have been brutally attacked and killed in the streets while fighting back without weapons. What began as protests...
