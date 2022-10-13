ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Nevada Current

No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown didn’t show and state Sen. Pat Spearman used her time to chastise the city for blocking a rent cap ballot initiative and question the absence of her opponent. The ACLU of Nevada, Clark County […] The post No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed

RENO — A Nye County District Court judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the county’s plan to hand-count paper ballots in the 2022 elections because vital documentation referenced in the legal action was not provided to the court. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff

The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
NEVADA STATE
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: John Harry Raetz

John Harry Raetz died October 4, 2022, at the age of 88 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born in Yuba City, California, April 18, 1934, to Emil Harry Raetz, Sr. and Rose Mary Allen Nunes. For the last eight years he had been living off the grid in Wasilla, Alaska,...
MESQUITE, NV
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man has plead guilty to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme and money laundering. A court says 51-year-old Brandon Casutt fraudulently obtained over $500,000 in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundered the funds through family and friends to buy a house.
HENDERSON, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo folds for Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE

