IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy […]
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
ISP: Crash into Backyard Leaves One Man Dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a car crash left him in the backyard of a home off of I-70. Indiana State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30p.m. Through the investigation, they believe that the man was driving westbound on I-70 by the Keystone Avenue exchange.
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man turns himself in after police pursuit
A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
