Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
GREENWOOD, IN
wmay.com

Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop

Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Crash into Backyard Leaves One Man Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a car crash left him in the backyard of a home off of I-70. Indiana State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30p.m. Through the investigation, they believe that the man was driving westbound on I-70 by the Keystone Avenue exchange.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Man turns himself in after police pursuit

A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Fox 59

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

