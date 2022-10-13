Read full article on original website
WTOP
Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found
A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week has been found. Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.
WTOP
Hurricane Ian may double number of flood-damaged vehicles
Centreville, Virginia-based vehicle history provider Carfax estimates there are 400,000 water-damaged cars in its database that were on the roads at the beginning of 2022, and Hurricane Ian may have resulted in as many as 358,000 additional flood-damaged vehicles, mostly in Florida and the Carolinas. Some of those cars won’t...
WTOP
Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC
A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WTOP
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. “The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military,” he said. But...
