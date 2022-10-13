ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Puppy stolen during DC armed robbery has been found

A puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week has been found. Police said the robber approached the dog’s owner at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog, and then took off running after the owner complied.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Hurricane Ian may double number of flood-damaged vehicles

Centreville, Virginia-based vehicle history provider Carfax estimates there are 400,000 water-damaged cars in its database that were on the roads at the beginning of 2022, and Hurricane Ian may have resulted in as many as 358,000 additional flood-damaged vehicles, mostly in Florida and the Carolinas. Some of those cars won’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy