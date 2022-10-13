Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Ready to Resume Role as Starter And Leader
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will resume practice Wednesday as the starter for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL・
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its past six quarters
Porterville Recorder
49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury. Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:11. NYJ_Parks 20 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 5:43. GB_Lazard 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:35. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_Bre.Hall 34 run (Zuerlein kick), 15:00. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 23, 2:34. A_78,343. NYJGB. First downs1415. Total Net Yards278278. Rushes-yards33-17920-60 Passing99218. Punt Returns3-345-22 Kickoff...
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 16, 2022. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received. 1....
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Car_D.Jackson 30 interception return (Pineiro kick), 1:58. LAR_Skowronek 17 run (Gay kick), :11. LAR_D.Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 8:15. A_71,482. CarLAR. First downs822. Total Net Yards203360. Rushes-yards21-9329-111 Passing110249. Punt Returns3-121-15 Kickoff Returns1-241-22 Interceptions Ret.1-301-0 Comp-Att-Int13-21-126-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-91-4 Punts7-51.7145-48.0. Fumbles-Lost0-00-0 Penalties-Yards3-307-49 Time of...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:46. Atl_J.Hawkins 0 run (Koo kick), 1:26. SF_Aiyuk 12 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_Aiyuk 14 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:07. Atl_Mariota 3 run (Koo kick), :57. Third Quarter. Atl_Pitts 7 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:40. A_69,813. SFAtl. First downs2118.
WATCH: Stephan Blaylock Talks UCLA-Oregon, College GameDay Rematch
One of the Bruins' most veteran defensive backs talked about his excitement and confidence ahead of another decisive Pac-12 contest.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: L.Jackson 14 run; L.Jackson 14 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 17 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 8 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-8. Baltimore 7, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Buffalo01077—24 Kansas City01073—20 KC_Smith-Schuster 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:31. Buf_Davis 34 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :16. Buf_Diggs 17 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:02. KC_Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:44. Fourth Quarter. KC_FG Butker 44, 9:49. Buf_Knox 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick),...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38. Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55. Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55. TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38. A_67,307. TBPit. First downs2015. Total Net Yards304270. Rushes-yards26-7529-77 Passing229193. Punt Returns3-143-23 Kickoff Returns2-543-112 Interceptions Ret.0-00-0 Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18 Punts5-46.05-44.2. Fumbles-Lost1-01-0 Penalties-Yards6-427-45 Time...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
Dallas0377—17 Philadelphia02006—26 Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Porterville Recorder
New England 38, Cleveland 15
NE_Stevenson 31 run (Folk kick), 3:23. NE_Thornton 2 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 11:22. NE_Henry 31 pass from Zappe (Folk kick), 5:32. Cle_Cooper 15 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 6:17. NE_Thornton 19 run (Folk kick), 4:28. NE_Stevenson 6 run (Folk kick), 3:40. NECle. First downs2016. Total Net Yards399328. Rushes-yards29-9818-70 Passing301258.
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Cincinnati7779—30 New Orleans71333—26 NO_T.Smith 18 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33. Drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 1:25. New Orleans 7, Cincinnati 0. Cin_Mixon 9 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :45. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Burrow 12 pass to Boyd; Burrow 8 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 7, New Orleans 7.
Forde-Yard Dash: What Happens When Collectives Come for Your Players
Collectives can insert themselves into recruiting by offering money to players at other schools—it’s become a problematic part of roster management.
Porterville Recorder
NBA Expanded Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Comments / 0