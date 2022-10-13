ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Virginia Delegate says she will not push bill that penalizes parents who LGBTQ+ children who do not affirm their gender identity

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William) says she will not reintroduce a bill that would reportedly penalize parents who do not affirm their children's gender identity or sexual orientation. Her decision multiple reports that she planned to move forward legislation in the upcoming general assembly. Her...
