Residents will pay $15 more per month for power for 3 years following Austin Energy rate hike
Two Austin Energy rate hikes could add around $30 to the average resident's monthly bill. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) An Austin Energy rate increase approved Oct. 13 will leave the average residential customer paying $15 per month more for power for the next three years, weeks ahead of an expected jump in AE's base rate that could tack another $15 onto Austinites' monthly bills.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
inforney.com
I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns
The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
virtualbx.com
Lockhart: Frozen Dessert Manufacturer to Develop $29 Million Facility
Feature Photo: A fork lift carries frozen pops out of a Ziegenfelder warehouse. Image: The Ziegenfelder Company/Facebook. Lockhart (Caldwell County) – The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart. The project...
blackchronicle.com
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
spectrumlocalnews.com
AlertMedia is one of the latest tech companies to move headquarters toward downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that the tech industry in Texas is continuing to grow. Take, for instance, the Austin skyline. Year after year it continues to change, and part of that is because of tech companies moving to the Lone Star state. AlertMedia, a threat intelligence...
Affordable teacher housing on the ballot for Pflugerville ISD
Superintendent Doug Killian said if voters approve this measure, listed as Proposition H on the ballot, the district would look into purchasing an existing apartment complex or building its own housing site.
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.S
If you take a look around Austin, you can see new construction going up across downtown. As businesses and people continue to move to Austin, there has been a steady rise in housing prices over the last several years.
kut.org
Watch: Candidates for District 1 City Council seat make case for why you should vote for them
Three of the four candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 1 in Central East Austin participated in a forum Monday hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. You can watch the forum above. We heard from three of the candidates on the ballot:. Misael D. Ramos.
On the verge of hitting record travelers, Austin airport is trying to avoid a fuel shortage
Austinites have been dealing with congested roads and a busy airport for several days now, and it isn't over. The airport is still bracing for its busiest day ever. That means trying to avoid another fuel shortage.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
taylortx.gov
CITY OF TAYLOR CLARIFIES CEMETERY RULES AND REGULATIONS
The City of Taylor recently clarified the rules and regulations for the decoration of gravesites in the Taylor City Cemetery, reminding residents about items that are and are not permitted, and the City’s policies for removing items that are in violation of their rules and regulations. In January of this year the Cemetery Department discussed the appearance and safety of the cemetery with City Council and Council determined that the Department should begin strictly enforcing all Rules and Regulations for the cemetery.
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. city
If you're thinking of buying a home in Austin, here's some good news for you. According to an article published this week by Realtor.com, home prices in Austin are down over 10% since June. This is the biggest drop in any city in the United States.
thedailytexan.com
Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s
Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
