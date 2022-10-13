ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?

The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, Cal to kick off midday

The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Berkeley to take on Cal (3-2, 1-2) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 29 at Cal Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX)...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon softball coasts past Western Oregon

A 12-run first inning allowed Oregon softball to coast in its fourth fall ball game. KK Humphreys went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, Vallery Wong went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs and Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Alyssa Daniell each drove in four runs for the Ducks in a 28-6 win in 10 innings against Western Oregon Wednesday night at Jane Sanders Stadium.
MONMOUTH, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA

Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy