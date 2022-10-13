Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Andrew Boyle joins punting competition
Oregon’s punting competition is now a three-man battle. Andrew Boyle, who handles kickoffs for the No. 10 Ducks, joined Adam Barry and Ross James during the opening special teams period of practice Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon State’s Brandon Kipper has ‘zero’ regrets about returning for a 6th season
Brandon Kipper could have tried his hand at the NFL earlier this year. Five years of college, three years as Oregon State’s starting right tackle, a degree in hand, earned him the right to move on. Yet after reflection following the Beavers’ LA Bowl loss to Utah State, Kipper...
Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?
The Oregon Ducks must contain quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a third time if they hope to defeat the UCLA Bruins.. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins in 2018, when he was a true freshman, and last season at the Rose Bowl. But the fifth-year senior is having his best year to date, entering Saturday’s (12:30 p.m., FOX) marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium ranked second nationally in completion percentage (74.8).
How does Oregon State fare as a huge Pac-12 favorite? Surprisingly well
The Oregon State Beavers are a 24-point favorite over Colorado for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game in Reser Stadium. It’s heady stuff for a program that, not that long ago, regularly found itself as an underdog of that magnitude. It’s been 10 years since the Beavers were favored by at least 14 points in a conference game.
Top 10 matchup of Oregon, UCLA features clash of strengths: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we preview the top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA. Clashes of strengths vs. strengths and strengths vs. weaknesses. Q&A with UCLA beat reporter James H. Williams of the Orange County Register.
‘We know it’s going to be electric here’: Oregon Ducks eager for top 10 showdown with UCLA
A top 10 matchup with Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications, “College GameDay” and other outlets converging on Eugene, and a sold out Autzen Stadium are the ingredients to a massive game when Oregon hosts UCLA. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) and No. 9 Bruins (6-0,...
Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison expected to play against UCLA; offensive lineman Steven Jones, running back Byron Cardwell Jr. still on the mend
No. 10 Oregon expects safety Bryan Addison to be able to return for this week’s matchup with No. 9 UCLA. Addison, a fifth-year redshirt-junior, missed UO’s win at Arizona due to unspecified reasons. “I think Bryan will be available and ready to roll,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said...
Oregon Ducks, Cal to kick off midday
The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Berkeley to take on Cal (3-2, 1-2) at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 29 at Cal Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX)...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers are looking for their first Pac-12 three-game winning streak since 2013 on Saturday, they host the Colorado Buffaloes at 5 p.m. at Reser Stadium. OSU is coming off back-to-back wins over Stanford and Washington State. Colorado posted its first win of the season last week, beating California in overtime.
Oregon softball coasts past Western Oregon
A 12-run first inning allowed Oregon softball to coast in its fourth fall ball game. KK Humphreys went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, Vallery Wong went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs and Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Alyssa Daniell each drove in four runs for the Ducks in a 28-6 win in 10 innings against Western Oregon Wednesday night at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 8: Oregon favored over UCLA in top 10 matchup
Oregon and UCLA are tied atop the Pac-12 in more ways than one. As they prepare for the most anticipated game of the conference season, the Ducks and Bruins own 3-0 records in conference play, and each is 4-2 overall against the spread this season.
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon Ducks host UCLA
Below are initial live updates from tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to preview the 18th top 10 conference matchup of Pac-12 teams since 1986. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING.
AP Top 25 men’s basketball preseason poll: North Carolina Tar Heels No. 1, Oregon Ducks No. 21
North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters...
Multiple Interstate 5 crashes cause closures, ‘extremely challenging situation’ on I-5 freeway Wednesday
Another wreck caused a second significant closure on Interstate 5 southbound in the Willamette Valley on Wednesday, hours after a fatal, multi-vehicle pileup, in what the Oregon Department of Transportation called “an extremely challenging situation.”. A jacknifed semi-trailer caused I-5 southbound lanes to close south of U.S. 20 on...
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-run that injured OSU student
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
