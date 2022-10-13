Read full article on original website
Astros ALDS Victory Commemorated With New FOCO Bobbleheads
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and FOCO USA has new bobbleheads to celebrate the accomplishment!
Citrus County Chronicle
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Sunday night, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three...
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
New Phillies NLDS Bobbleheads Launched by FOCO
The Philadelphia Phillies have punched their ticket to the NLCS and FOCO USA has new bobbleheads to commemorate the occasion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts' spring prediction of another World Series victory. Not so...
Arizona Cardinals will be without 2 key offensive players in foreseeable future
Wise up, Red Sea. You’ve got problems. Not only did HBO Films and their camera crews fully descend on the Cardinals’ Tempe training facility on Monday to start daily filming for the sports reality series that begins airing Nov.9, but it’s Hard Knocks for real for this NFL franchise. In addition to falling to...
WNBA draft lottery scheduled for Nov. 11
The 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery will take place on Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The results will be revealed
