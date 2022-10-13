Federal Bureau Of Prisons Not Transferring Custody Of Death Row Inmate

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is frustrated because federal authorities refuse to transfer custody of a man who's set to be executed in Oklahoma in December.

John Hanson killed two people in Tulsa County 23 years ago and has a death sentence. He is also serving a life sentence in federal prison for other crimes.

John Hanson was convicted in 1999 for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Those families have waited 23 years for his execution. It's two months away, and there's a glitch because the Federal Bureau of Prisons said they won't send Hanson back to Oklahoma.

Jake Thurman remembers wonderful times with his father Jerald. His dad was a hard worker and a helper.

"He could light up a room as soon as he walked in," Jake said. "He was just amazing and forever missed.”

In 1999, Jerald's life was cut short at 44. Investigators said John Hanson and another man kidnapped 77-year-old Mary Bowles: an innocent victim who was walking at the Promenade mall and drove her to rural Tulsa County.

Jerald had a dirt working business there and tried to help Mary, but the two men shot and killed both Mary and Jerald.

Hanson was given the death sentence and is set to be executed in December. He’s currently in federal prison in Louisiana for a Tulsa bank robbery.

Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler received a letter saying the Federal Bureau of Prisons won’t transfer Hanson back to Oklahoma to be executed, because it's not in the "public's best interest."

“It’s so infuriating," Kunzweiler said. "I don't think I can come up with a milder word than infuriating.”

Kunzweiler said he’s never heard of anything like this. He said it’s not up tp the federal government because Hanson has exhausted all of his appeals, and this is the jury’s sentence from years ago.

“They decided what was right for the public," he said. "They made a determination-- he deserved the death penalty.”

"It's been a frustrating, unbelievable," Jake said. "Almost like a slap to the face for victims and their families.”

Jake prays the feds will change their minds. “I look at my children, they look like my dad," said Jake. "That's a blessing and I thank God every day for that. I just want to see the justice prevail.”

Hanson has a clemency hearing set for November 9 and is set to be executed on December 15.

Kunzweiler said he is asking for help from the state attorney general, US Attorney's office and members of congress.

The Bureau of Prisons provided this statement: "Good Afternoon and thank you for your interest in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Based on privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on inmate's conditions of confinement, to include transfers or reasons for transfers. Therefore, we have no information to provide."