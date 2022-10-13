ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Federal Bureau Of Prisons Not Transferring Custody Of Death Row Inmate

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Knb7b_0iYA27QY00

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is frustrated because federal authorities refuse to transfer custody of a man who's set to be executed in Oklahoma in December.

John Hanson killed two people in Tulsa County 23 years ago and has a death sentence. He is also serving a life sentence in federal prison for other crimes.

John Hanson was convicted in 1999 for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman. Those families have waited 23 years for his execution. It's two months away, and there's a glitch because the Federal Bureau of Prisons said they won't send Hanson back to Oklahoma.

Jake Thurman remembers wonderful times with his father Jerald. His dad was a hard worker and a helper.

"He could light up a room as soon as he walked in," Jake said. "He was just amazing and forever missed.”

In 1999, Jerald's life was cut short at 44. Investigators said John Hanson and another man kidnapped 77-year-old Mary Bowles: an innocent victim who was walking at the Promenade mall and drove her to rural Tulsa County.

Jerald had a dirt working business there and tried to help Mary, but the two men shot and killed both Mary and Jerald.

Hanson was given the death sentence and is set to be executed in December. He’s currently in federal prison in Louisiana for a Tulsa bank robbery.

Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler received a letter saying the Federal Bureau of Prisons won’t transfer Hanson back to Oklahoma to be executed, because it's not in the "public's best interest."

“It’s so infuriating," Kunzweiler said. "I don't think I can come up with a milder word than infuriating.”

Kunzweiler said he’s never heard of anything like this. He said it’s not up tp the federal government because Hanson has exhausted all of his appeals, and this is the jury’s sentence from years ago.

“They decided what was right for the public," he said. "They made a determination-- he deserved the death penalty.”

"It's been a frustrating, unbelievable," Jake said. "Almost like a slap to the face for victims and their families.”

Jake prays the feds will change their minds. “I look at my children, they look like my dad," said Jake. "That's a blessing and I thank God every day for that. I just want to see the justice prevail.”

Hanson has a clemency hearing set for November 9 and is set to be executed on December 15.

Kunzweiler said he is asking for help from the state attorney general, US Attorney's office and members of congress.

The Bureau of Prisons provided this statement: "Good Afternoon and thank you for your interest in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Based on privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on inmate's conditions of confinement, to include transfers or reasons for transfers. Therefore, we have no information to provide."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
The Independent

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama's Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection.Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe Miller's arms, legs, feet and...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine

Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
NORCO, CA
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy