House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump in finale surprise

For many disaffected Republicans, 2022 is the year the "Never Trump" movement became "Never Trumpism." In races across the country, former and even some sitting Republican elected officials are endorsing Democratic candidates in unusual numbers. And a crop of Republican-led groups that sprang up to oppose former president Donald Trump has now turned to persuading Republican voters against supporting the party's nominees who are imitating his divisive appeals and lies about the 2020 election.

POTUS ・ 9 HOURS AGO