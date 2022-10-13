Read full article on original website
Sunday's Transactions
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Providence (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor...
NHL・
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Today in Sports History-Cordero Jr., 3rd jockey to win 7,000
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
A-struck out for Hedges in the 7th. E_Bader (1), Rosario (1). LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 4. 2B_Rizzo (1). HR_Bader (3), off Quantrill; J.Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (3), Bader 2 (4), Stanton (3), Ramírez (1), J.Naylor (3). SB_Torres (1), Kwan (1). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Stanton. Runners left in scoring position_New...
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener. Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
San Jose Sharks (0-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of four in a row. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games...
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has second wrist surgery
Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. undergoes another surgery on left wrist with belief that will sustain repair of the injury long-term
Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.
Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz, OT Matt Waletzko, CB Nahshon Wright. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, G Josch Sills, DE Tarron Jackson.
NFL・
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
Allen leads late go-ahead drive, Bills finally win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.
Pistons host the Magic for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.
Nets start season at home against the Pelicans
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener. Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season. New Orleans went...
