Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A Lawrence man charged with first-degree murder is accused of trying to kill an ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to newly-released court documents.

Douglas County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Steven Carl Drake II , last week with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

An affidavit accuses Drake of harassing and threatening to harm the two victims and that the victims “feared for their lives.”

The document also accuses Drake of hiding and waiting for his ex’s new boyfriend to drive past on Sept. 28. The victim said he saw Drake trying to ambush him and taking at least three shots at his car.

Officers arrested Drake when he showed up at a court hearing on an unrelated charge.

