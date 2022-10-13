Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
montanasports.com
Bobcats rise to No. 3, Griz fall to No. 7 in Stats Perform Top 25 poll
With some of the top teams falling over the weekend, there was plenty of shifting in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, including a new No. 1. Those shifts affected the two schools in the Treasure State as well. Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) moved up one spot to No. 3 after the Bobcats defeated Northern Colorado 37-14 over the weekend. MSU had consistently sat at No. 4 in the poll throughout the year.
montanasports.com
Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer motivated as Class AA playoffs get under way
BOZEMAN — The regular season ended in a picture perfect way for the Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer team, defeating their crosstown rival Bozeman to enter the Class AA playoffs, undefeated. For the girls, though impressive, the undefeated regular season is not the end goal. Last season ended in heartbreak...
Fairfield Sun Times
Youth hunters can learn how to sample for CWD at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt. The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher
Principal Dan Mills of Bozeman High School speaks about what the student body is doing to focus on the positive legacy of Kelly Fulton.
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I believe if you are going to eat breakfast, why not have every food item at once?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat fast and efficiently. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast burrito or a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish. Bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese are all wrapped together or stacked on each other. I love it.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
yourbigsky.com
Montana DNRC put firearm restrictions in Gallatin County
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new firearm restrictions on certain State Trust land in Gallatin County. Both restrictions go into effect on November 12. According to the press release, the implemented restrictions come after issues regarding the misuse of state trust land used for recreational...
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
NBCMontana
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen
A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!
You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Fairfield Sun Times
As homelessness increases, city of Bozeman navigates complex legal parameters
Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen. As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center. The city is fielding...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
10 Excellent Dessert Spots You Need To Know About in Bozeman
If you're craving something sweet and you live in the Bozeman area, there are a ton of great places to satisfy your sweet tooth. For some people, including myself, a good dessert is almost as important as the main course. The best thing about dessert is that there are so many different types. Most restaurants and bakeries in the Bozeman area have quite a few different dessert options.
The Most Bozeman Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me, Just Happened
We've talked often about the influx of high-end luxury cars now driving the streets of Bozeman. Large SUVs and exotic sports cars alike, the caliber of resident vehicles has certainly stepped up its game. So what happened today?. A simple, brief encounter with one of these said insanely expensive cars...right...
