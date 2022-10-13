Read full article on original website
swantonenterprise.com
Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer
After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
swantonenterprise.com
Bryan pulls away from Swanton in second half
Swanton led 10-7 at the half, but could not hold off Bryan in the second half, as the Bears topped the Bulldogs 35-17 in NWOAL play at Hansbarger Stadium Friday. Swanton was able to steadily move the ball in the opening half. On an early drive, the Bulldogs took it down to the Bryan 10-yard line before a Jase Kepler interception in the end zone ended the threat.
swantonenterprise.com
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Council OKs first reading of DORA legislation
Swanton Village Council last week approved the first of three readings required for creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Before the initial reading was passed on Monday, Oct. 10, Councilman Derek Kania suggested not voting until the next Council meeting. “I would like to maybe push this off...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton leaf collection begins next week
Leaf collection will begin next week in the Village of Swanton. Pick up starts Oct. 24 and is slated to run through the middle of December. Areas north of the railroad tracks and west of Main Street will be picked up on Mondays. Areas north of the tracks and east of Main Street will be collected on Tuesdays.
swantonenterprise.com
Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters
Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
swantonenterprise.com
Issue 1 could change how bail is set
LIMA — What started with a Hamilton County robbery in 2020 that left one man dead has now grown into a statewide ballot issue dealing with how Ohio courts can set bail. State Issue 1 is a ballot issue to create a Constitutional Amendment that would, if passed, require Ohio courts to “consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe,” according to the official ballot language. The amendment would also remove the ability of the Ohio Supreme Court to determine the procedures for establishing bail amounts and conditions.
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Library plans halloween parties for kids
The Swanton Public Library is planning Halloween fun for kids this month. The library invites anyone in grades 5-12 to show up anytime between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and celebrate the scariest day of the year. Play games like Werewolf, decorate pumpkins, and eat plenty...
