Read full article on original website
Related
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has second wrist surgery
Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. undergoes another surgery on left wrist with belief that will sustain repair of the injury long-term
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees-Cleveland Runs
Yankees first. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow right field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres steals second. Anthony Rizzo singles to center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Gabriel Arias. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Guardians...
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Comments / 0