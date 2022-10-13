Doris "Doddie" Ann Kerbs, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Doddie was born July 22, 1934, in Annabella, Utah, to Elmer W Case and Marie Knight Case. She grew up in California and later attended Idaho Falls High School. Doddie married K. Nii in April of 1952 in Oregon. They were later divorced. On June 12, 1972, she married Gary Gene Kerbs in Elko, Nevada. Doris and Gary made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting, and movies. Doddie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary Gene Kerbs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandy (Richard) Landon of Rigby, ID; son, Rick K. Nii of Rigby, ID; daughter, Brandi (Lance) Kerbs of Meridian, ID; daughter, Carrie Dawn (Brett) Mackert of St. Anthony, ID; son, Mike Kerbs of St. Anthony, ID; daughter, Lizz (Robert) Daulton of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters-in-law, Nita Case, Francis Case, and Elizabeth Case; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Nii; and four brothers, Robert E. Case, Blaine Case, Larry Case, and Mike Case. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Grant-Central Cemetery, 165 North 3300 East. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doddie 7/22/1934 - 10/10/2022Kerbs.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO