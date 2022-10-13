Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Falls man who threatened woman with hammer sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance.
Post Register
Ririe man charged with attempted strangulation, reportedly choked woman
A Ririe man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly choked a woman during a domestic dispute. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday from Talon Jay Reich, 32, in which he said a woman was stopping him from leaving his house.
Post Register
Felony battery reduced to misdemeanor in plea deal
An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in August and charged with felony domestic battery was sentenced to probation Thursday. Alex Benson, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of misdemeanor battery. He was given a suspended sentence of 178 days, time he will not have to serve if he obeys the terms of his probation.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello police seeking information about vandalized churches
POCATELLO — A pair of Pocatello churches were vandalized early Friday morning, and authorities have identified several suspects who may have been responsible for the destruction of property. The Pocatello Police Department responded to reports of vandalism at the churches near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street,...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Post Register
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
KTVB
Idaho judge on no cameras in courtroom for Vallow-Daybell case
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage in September. Audio recording will still be allowed.
eastidahonews.com
One man’s journey through opioid addiction and why officials say we’re ‘in a war’ with fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS – The tattoo above Zack Mahan’s right knee has a story behind it that was years in the making. Etched in ink are the words, “I love me 9-9-20.” For Mahan, being able to say he loves himself is a big deal, and it came with a hefty price.
eastidahonews.com
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase
REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex
POCATELLO — Two teenage suspects are in police custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
eastidahonews.com
High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues
FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Post Register
Kerbs, Doddie
Doris "Doddie" Ann Kerbs, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Doddie was born July 22, 1934, in Annabella, Utah, to Elmer W Case and Marie Knight Case. She grew up in California and later attended Idaho Falls High School. Doddie married K. Nii in April of 1952 in Oregon. They were later divorced. On June 12, 1972, she married Gary Gene Kerbs in Elko, Nevada. Doris and Gary made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting, and movies. Doddie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary Gene Kerbs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandy (Richard) Landon of Rigby, ID; son, Rick K. Nii of Rigby, ID; daughter, Brandi (Lance) Kerbs of Meridian, ID; daughter, Carrie Dawn (Brett) Mackert of St. Anthony, ID; son, Mike Kerbs of St. Anthony, ID; daughter, Lizz (Robert) Daulton of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters-in-law, Nita Case, Francis Case, and Elizabeth Case; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Nii; and four brothers, Robert E. Case, Blaine Case, Larry Case, and Mike Case. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Grant-Central Cemetery, 165 North 3300 East. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doddie 7/22/1934 - 10/10/2022Kerbs.
eastidahonews.com
Local volunteers raise funds, pack meals to help feed starving children
IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of volunteers put on hairnets and gloves in Idaho Falls and got to work packing meals for starving children around the world. Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization headquartered in Minnesota. It works with food distribution partners nationwide that stay with communities for the long haul, according to its website.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
Post Register
Melish, Russ
Russ Melish 11/4/1934 - 10/12/2022 -- Russell Dennis Melish, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring 12 full-time firefighters. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
