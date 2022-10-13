ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Felony battery reduced to misdemeanor in plea deal

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in August and charged with felony domestic battery was sentenced to probation Thursday. Alex Benson, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of misdemeanor battery. He was given a suspended sentence of 178 days, time he will not have to serve if he obeys the terms of his probation.
Pocatello police seeking information about vandalized churches

POCATELLO — A pair of Pocatello churches were vandalized early Friday morning, and authorities have identified several suspects who may have been responsible for the destruction of property. The Pocatello Police Department responded to reports of vandalism at the churches near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street,...
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex

POCATELLO — Two teenage suspects are in police custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues

FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Kerbs, Doddie

Doris "Doddie" Ann Kerbs, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Doddie was born July 22, 1934, in Annabella, Utah, to Elmer W Case and Marie Knight Case. She grew up in California and later attended Idaho Falls High School. Doddie married K. Nii in April of 1952 in Oregon. They were later divorced. On June 12, 1972, she married Gary Gene Kerbs in Elko, Nevada. Doris and Gary made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting, and movies. Doddie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary Gene Kerbs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandy (Richard) Landon of Rigby, ID; son, Rick K. Nii of Rigby, ID; daughter, Brandi (Lance) Kerbs of Meridian, ID; daughter, Carrie Dawn (Brett) Mackert of St. Anthony, ID; son, Mike Kerbs of St. Anthony, ID; daughter, Lizz (Robert) Daulton of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters-in-law, Nita Case, Francis Case, and Elizabeth Case; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Nii; and four brothers, Robert E. Case, Blaine Case, Larry Case, and Mike Case. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Grant-Central Cemetery, 165 North 3300 East. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doddie 7/22/1934 - 10/10/2022Kerbs.
Local volunteers raise funds, pack meals to help feed starving children

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of volunteers put on hairnets and gloves in Idaho Falls and got to work packing meals for starving children around the world. Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization headquartered in Minnesota. It works with food distribution partners nationwide that stay with communities for the long haul, according to its website.
Melish, Russ

Russ Melish 11/4/1934 - 10/12/2022 -- Russell Dennis Melish, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
