ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: What Top Players Are Saying amid MLB Playoffs

Stars are shining brightly in the 2022 MLB playoffs, with the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper fueling his team to a surprising National League Championship Series appearance following a 3-1 series victory over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. He is hardly the only hitter proving the difference between victory...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Biggest Dilemma of the 2022-23 Offseason

As we hurtle toward a World Series in which either the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres or No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies will represent the National League, more than two dozen teams have already started trying to figure out what to do about their biggest offseason dilemmas. We've picked...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Ranking Top 25 Potential Trade Chips of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason

The MLB offseason is fast approaching, and it's never too early to start setting the landscape for another busy winter of wheeling and dealing on the trade market. While much of the attention this offseason will focus on the free agency of superstars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and opt-out candidates Jacob deGrom, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, expect an active trade market as well.
MLB
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Gerrit Cole on Josh Naylor's Rock-the-Baby HR Celebration: 'It's Cute'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole brushed off Josh Naylor's home run celebration during the Bronx Bombers' 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series. Naylor took Cole deep in the fourth inning to bring the Guardians to within a run at 3-2. As he rounded...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy