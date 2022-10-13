Balenciaga and Lay’s Teamed Up on a $1,800 Clutch That Looks Like a Bag of Chips

With Balenciaga’s latest collab, you’ll truly be looking like a snack.

For its most recent collection, the French brand worked with Lay’s—yes, the potato-chip company—on a clutch that looks just like a bag of chips. But far from the $4 you might spend at the grocery store, Balenciaga ’s bag will reportedly set you back $1,800, according to Hypebeast.

The purses debuted earlier this month at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 “Mud Show” presentation, where models literally tromped through a muddy set designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra (hopefully they have a good dry cleaner on call). Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia , has designed the clutch to look identical to a Lay’s bag, but it’s made of leather and features the Balenciaga branding where the chip flavor would usually be. Metallic silver lining mirrors that of an actual chip bag, while a simple zipper top will keep your belongings safe. Ideally you’re just using the purse to store your typical wallet, phone and keys rather than chips, though.

So far, it appears like the bags come in yellow, bright green, blue and red and black (for spicy chips, obviously). There’s really one for whatever your flavor is—your style flavor, that is.

Online commentators have been trying to decipher where Gvasalia got his inspiration for the accessory, noting that he was seen carrying an actual bag of Lay’s in June, at the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts graduate show. So it seems like the designer is a real-life fan of the brand. And that appreciation seems to go both ways: Lay’s posted about the bags on its Instagram, making it seem like the collaboration is indeed an official one.

Lay’s said the purses will be coming next summer. Until then, a bag of actual chips might just be your next—and cheapest—best bet.