World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
Homeless shelter in Traverse City opens for season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Safe Harbor opened for the season Saturday. This year, hours for the shelter were extended to include daytime hours on the weekends. The new hours Saturday and Sunday means Safe Harbor is open 24 hours a day on weekends. Saturday's opening is also two...
First leg of trail project complete in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first official section of trail that will run through three counties in northern Michigan has been completed. The Acme Connecter Trail can be found in the southwest corner of the Acme Township Meijer. Tart Trails broke ground on the $1.8 million project in...
Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
Traverse City project would aid native fish while blocking invasive species
TRAVERSE CITY — A failing dam on a river winding through Traverse City could be replaced by an innovative “FishPass” that would allow native fish species to move up and downstream while keeping harmful invasive species like sea lampreys out. The FishPass proposal is the culmination of...
SkyBridge Michigan sneak peek: Get ready for the sway
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Boyne Mountain Resort did a ribbon cutting in front of its new SkyBridge for a sneak peek on Friday, welcoming more than 100 people across a day ahead of its planned public opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Guests may have expected what the world’s longest timber-towered...
Charlevoix kicks off 43rd annual Apple Fest
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix's 43rd annual Apple Fest kicked off Friday morning. Not even constant showers could keep people away from checking out the festivities. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up around 6:00 p.m. The festival runs all weekend, with farmers markets, a brand-new apple-pie...
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
Michigan conservation officers bust out-of-state group poaching salmon
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — This time of year, droves of fishermen line the banks of the Manistee River near the Tippy Dam for a chance to hook into a Salmon. October is prime time for coho and Chinook salmon running upriver. Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Natural...
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor’s dog after animal walked into his yard
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
City Staff Flag Concerns With Suitability Of Properties For Housing
A plan to solicit proposals from developers to build housing on three properties owned by the City of Traverse City has raised concerns from city staff, who flagged several challenges with the plan in a memo to city commissioners. Commissioners will discuss the memo at their meeting tonight (Monday), where they’ll also vote on moving ahead with the reconstruction of Madison and Jefferson streets in 2023 and authorizing a two-year pilot to convert three downtown streets to two-way traffic.
Maybe We’ll Make It
Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
BATA Celebrates Plans for New Headquarters, Housing Project Near Traverse City
Community leaders in the Grand Traverse region are celebrating a multi-million dollar housing and transportation hub near Traverse City. The Bay Area Transportation Authority, or BATA, has plans for a new headquarters. Along with it, millions in state and federal funding and hundreds of new housing units. The public, private and nonprofit partnership is starting to come together in Garfield Township.
Saint Francis Dominates in Another Week Against Blue Devils
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis covered 468 yards in a 42-7 win over Lawton. This was the Gladiators’ first ever meeting with the fellow Division 7 Blue Devils. St. Francis started off strong with Joey Donahue running up the middle into the endzone. Soon to follow, Wyatt Nausadis’ squib kick works like a charm, Charlie Olivier recovers the ball. Nausadis follows with a 38-yard run for the touchdown, 21 seconds after the first Gladiator touchdown of the day.
