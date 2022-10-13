ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Homeless shelter in Traverse City opens for season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Safe Harbor opened for the season Saturday. This year, hours for the shelter were extended to include daytime hours on the weekends. The new hours Saturday and Sunday means Safe Harbor is open 24 hours a day on weekends. Saturday's opening is also two...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

First leg of trail project complete in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first official section of trail that will run through three counties in northern Michigan has been completed. The Acme Connecter Trail can be found in the southwest corner of the Acme Township Meijer. Tart Trails broke ground on the $1.8 million project in...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix kicks off 43rd annual Apple Fest

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix's 43rd annual Apple Fest kicked off Friday morning. Not even constant showers could keep people away from checking out the festivities. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up around 6:00 p.m. The festival runs all weekend, with farmers markets, a brand-new apple-pie...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

City Staff Flag Concerns With Suitability Of Properties For Housing

A plan to solicit proposals from developers to build housing on three properties owned by the City of Traverse City has raised concerns from city staff, who flagged several challenges with the plan in a memo to city commissioners. Commissioners will discuss the memo at their meeting tonight (Monday), where they’ll also vote on moving ahead with the reconstruction of Madison and Jefferson streets in 2023 and authorizing a two-year pilot to convert three downtown streets to two-way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Maybe We’ll Make It

Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

BATA Celebrates Plans for New Headquarters, Housing Project Near Traverse City

Community leaders in the Grand Traverse region are celebrating a multi-million dollar housing and transportation hub near Traverse City. The Bay Area Transportation Authority, or BATA, has plans for a new headquarters. Along with it, millions in state and federal funding and hundreds of new housing units. The public, private and nonprofit partnership is starting to come together in Garfield Township.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Saint Francis Dominates in Another Week Against Blue Devils

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis covered 468 yards in a 42-7 win over Lawton. This was the Gladiators’ first ever meeting with the fellow Division 7 Blue Devils. St. Francis started off strong with Joey Donahue running up the middle into the endzone. Soon to follow, Wyatt Nausadis’ squib kick works like a charm, Charlie Olivier recovers the ball. Nausadis follows with a 38-yard run for the touchdown, 21 seconds after the first Gladiator touchdown of the day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

