Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer: $30M earmarked to hire law enforcement across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- New funding is available to help law enforcement agencies hire more staff. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that $30 million in grant scholarships Monday. The funding will help cover law enforcement training academy costs and recruit new deputies and police officers. The Public Safety Academy Assistance Program...
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
Wind advisory until Wednesday morning

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Many areas across northern Michigan are under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. The following counties are included: Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, and western Chippewa County. Gusts over 40 miles per hour are expected. With higher gusts...
