Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer: $30M earmarked to hire law enforcement across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- New funding is available to help law enforcement agencies hire more staff. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that $30 million in grant scholarships Monday. The funding will help cover law enforcement training academy costs and recruit new deputies and police officers. The Public Safety Academy Assistance Program...
UpNorthLive.com
New Michigan poll finds Democrats leading, Republicans have opening with Independents
LANSING, Mich. — A new poll from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the White Law Firm found Democrats are leading the polls three weeks out from Election Day, but Republicans have an opening with some independents. Polling, as of Oct. 17, has consistently shown Democrats in the lead...
UpNorthLive.com
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
UpNorthLive.com
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
UpNorthLive.com
Almost 9k pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Oregon, police say
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Oregon said they found over 8,800 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop last week. Last Wednesday, an Oregon State Police trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
UpNorthLive.com
Wind advisory until Wednesday morning
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Many areas across northern Michigan are under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. The following counties are included: Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, and western Chippewa County. Gusts over 40 miles per hour are expected. With higher gusts...
Comments / 0