Sabres open season with victory against Ottawa

The Buffalo Sabres raised the curtain on the 2022-23 season with four unanswered goals to defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring off a rush chance in the offensive zone to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. Drake Batherson made the pass just inside the blue line to help create the scoring chance and received the primary assist. Erik Brannstrom was credited with the other assist.

The Sabres failed to beat Anton Forsberg in the opening 20 minutes, despite nine shots on goal. Buffalo did not have a power play chance in the first. Henri Jokiharju was called for hooking, giving Ottawa the lone special teams chance in the first. Craig Anderson made 15 saves in the period.

Buffalo used their speed and passing to their advantage early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead over Ottawa.

JJ Peterka tied the score with his first career NHL goal after a give and go just inside the blue line with Dylan Cozens. Peterka's first goal with the Sabres tied the score 1-1 less than five minutes into the middle stanza.

Just about three minutes later Peyton Krebs setup Rasmus Dahlin in front of the net to put the Sabres in front 2-1 in the second. Krebs pass came from behind the Ottawa net and found the defenseman open at the top of the crease to chip the shot home past Forsberg. Krebs and captain Kyle Okposo assisted on the goal.

Anderson and the Sabres killed off a pivotal five-on-three power play for Ottawa midway through the period. Buffalo was able to create a pair of offensive chances despite being a man down.

Buffalo was able to outshoot the Senators 14-8 in the second. Thomas Chabot was called for a pair of penalties, helping give the Sabres three power play chances in the frame.

Anderson made several key saves in the third period to preserve the Sabres one-goal lead and allow Victor Olofsson to score a pair of empty net goals in the win. Olofsson's first two goals of the season came less than 20 seconds apart in the final moments.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

OTT: 10:16 - Brady Tkachuk (1) (Drake Batherson, Erik Brannstrom)

Second Period

BUF : 4:31 - JJ Peterka (1) (Dylan Cozens)

7:25 - Rasmus Dahlin (1) (Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo)

OTT : none

Third Period

BUF : 19:18 - Victor Olofsson (1) ENG (unassisted)

19:33 - Victor Olofsson (2) ENG (Ilya Lyubuyshkin)

OTT : none

First Period:

BUF: 3:41 - Henri Jokiharju (Hooking - 2 min.)

OTT: 20:00 - Thomas Chabot (Hooking - 2 min.)

Second Period

BUF : 11:34 - Ilya Lyubushkin (2 min., interference)

12:46 - Mattias Samuelsson (2 min., slashing)

19:23 - Casey Mittelstadt (2 min., tripping)

OTT : 7:46 - Alex DeBrincat (2 min., tripping)

17:28 - Thomas Chabot (2 min., tripping)

Third Period

BUF : none

OTT : 9:36 - Mathieu Joseph (2 min., minor)

Three Stars

1. Craig Anderson

2. JJ Peterka

3. Victor Olofsson