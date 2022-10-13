ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going back in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian. Amtrak said its Silver Star overnight trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomedicalnews.com

DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network

Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
MARION COUNTY, FL

