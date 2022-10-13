Read full article on original website
Central Florida Jamaican community, Orlando Health hosts free health fair
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida partnered with Orlando Health to encourage healthier lifestyles this weekend. The organization hosted the free Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday. JAAOCF connected people with resources and raised awareness about preventive medicine at the Silver Star Christian Church. Mental...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis awards $200M to Florida schools that demonstrated excellence in 2021-22 year
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $200 million Monday to schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To qualify, schools must have received a grade of “A” for the 2021-22 year or improved at least one letter...
click orlando
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
click orlando
DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty after verdict in Parkland mass shooting
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Backlash over the Parkland shooting penalty phase verdict is reaching the highest levels of the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for changes to Florida’s death penalty law, and the need for reform was front and center Sunday at his campaign stop in Broward County, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Storm chances go up before front brings cooler weather to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s weather is about to see some big changes. The warm and drier conditions are about to cool down. A fall front to the north of Florida will arrive Tuesday and bring rain and a drop in temperature. Monday will start off partly cloudy...
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
click orlando
D-SNAP second phase opening for Orange and Flagler county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 17 for Orange, Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and...
click orlando
Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going back in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian. Amtrak said its Silver Star overnight trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
click orlando
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Records show bad odor in Mount Dora neighborhood linked to treatment plant
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The community of Mount Dora is getting a better idea of what’s behind the awful smell that they have been complaining about for years. Earlier this week, the city blamed a private landfill and recycling business for the smell. Channel 9 learned that the...
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network
Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
WLTX.com
Florida water 'looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost' as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
