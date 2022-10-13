Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders and Healthcare Hiring Events Come as Demand IncreasesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Man shot and killed in Fort Worth SWAT standoff
The investigation is still underway in Fort Worth where a man died by police gunfire during a SWAT standoff over the weekend. Police learned that Taylor Grimes was holding his mother hostage
Man gunned down in east Dallas, second man also wounded
Dallas police are still looking for the killer who gunned a man down over the weekend. Police got 911 calls reporting gunfire on Graham Avenue a few blocks west of Samuell-Grand Park. They found two men badly wounded and one of them
Officer fatally shoots man after 911 call from his mother, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an officer shot and killed a man during a standoff late Saturday night. In a press release, police say the scene started with a 911 call at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the 4000 block of Wiman Drive. Tijuana...
Two people wounded in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after being hit in what Fort Worth police call a road rage attack over the weekend. They were shot Saturday near the corner of Sylvania and Race Street
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Being Tased by Local Police
A man identified as Genesis Hicks, 26, died on September 29, two weeks after being tased by police. The incident transpired on September 14 after Frisco police received a report of a man attempting to buy a car at a local dealership using a false identity. Officers responded to the dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121 at about 3:15 p.m., according to police officials.
WFAA
Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen Officer Jacob Arellano
Officer Jacob Arellano was killed while on the way to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
KSAT 12
Fort Worth man called ‘Edward Scissorhands’ after secretly trimming neighbors’ trees, report says
FORT WORTH, Texas – A man in a Fort Worth neighborhood is reportedly sneaking around in the middle of the night wrecking havoc, but maybe not in a way you would expect. Neighbors told CBS DFW last week that he is secretly trimming their trees, and they’re referring to him as “Edward Scissorhands.”
fox4news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunk driver
DALLAS - Dallas police have announced funeral arrangements for their officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver. Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered with a funeral in North Texas and another in El Paso. On Wednesday, October 19, a visitation and Funeral Mass will...
'Very respectful and hard working' | Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen officer
DALLAS — Jacob Arellano's family and fellow Dallas officers gathered to escort the young officer's body from the medical examiner's office to Restland Cemetery Friday morning. They stood at attention to salute him, and then Dallas Police Department's motorcycle unit led a motorcade that made its way from downtown...
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
Dallas Police charge woman with Intoxication Manslaughter in death of officer Jacob Arellano
Dallas Police have charged 31 year old Mayra Rebollar with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash on Spur 408 late Tuesday night, it claimed the life of Officer Jacob Arellano
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements
Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Serial killer Billy Chemirmir trial continued on Saturday and family members of his victims gave impact statements, and they did not hold back, trying to make him understand the pain he caused. Fox 4 reports that Chemirmir is alleged to have killed 22 people in Dallas Collin counties from 2016 to 2018.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
