This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Double entry accounting is one of the most important business innovations in human history, because it professionalized accounting, increased the credibility of the “books” of businesses to others outside of a certain business. This credibility is critical in increasing the trust in doing businesses, especially financial exchanges among businesses.

