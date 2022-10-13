Read full article on original website
Why so many empty blocks mined on BSV? Joshua Henslee explains
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee recently released a new video discussing empty blocks being mined on BSV, whether or not it’s something to be concerned about, and what it means for both the BSV token price and the network. The overall picture. Henslee believes that it is a “bit of...
BA: BSV’s empty miner is breaking the terms of Bitcoin network—and the law
Bitcoin Association for BSV is pursuing criminal charges against an apparent malicious miner on the BSV network, according to a statement released Sunday. The miner has been mining BSV since 2020 and was doing so compliantly until June. At that point, after a period spent accumulating hash power, the miner began mining empty blocks. Mining BSV blocks without including any transactions will naturally increase confirmation times for transactions and disrupt the many businesses using BSV to transact.
Financial Stability Board to unveil new framework for digital assets regulation
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has proffered a solution to the patchy regime of digital asset regulation that has characterized the industry over the years. Under the new framework proposed by the international financial monitoring body, the FSB wants the regulations applicable to financial institutions to apply to digital assets.
US court admits LeXpunK and DEF in Ooki DAO’s defense against the CFTC
A California judge has ruled in favor of two digital asset lobby groups that are seeking to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) lawsuit against the Ooki DAO. The CFTC brought charges against Ooki DAO last month, accusing every member who holds a governance token and has participated...
BSV Stories – Episode 8: India jumps on board the blockchain train
The tech startup industry in India has grown significantly in recent years. While the majority are still using Hyperledger, others are exploring the use of blockchain technology. On this episode of BSV Stories, I got an inside look at one of the up-and-coming e-commerce apps in the country that wants...
Triple entry accounting
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Double entry accounting is one of the most important business innovations in human history, because it professionalized accounting, increased the credibility of the “books” of businesses to others outside of a certain business. This credibility is critical in increasing the trust in doing businesses, especially financial exchanges among businesses.
Shenzhen leads China in terms of cross-border CBDC usage: report
New data shows that Shenzhen is the leading Chinese city using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The companies in the coastal cities are tilting toward CBDC to improve cross-border transactions by reducing costs and making transaction times faster. A report from local news outlet 21Caijing pointed out that Shenzhen played...
How PLONK Works: Part 1
This post was first published on Medium. PLONK is a state-of-the-art zk-SNARK proof system. Previous zk-SNARKs such as Groth16 have circuit-specific setup, which requires a new trusted setup for any new circuit. PLONK’s trusted setup is universal, meaning it can be initiated once and reused by all circuits[1]. It is also updatable: one can always add new randomness until one is convinced the setup is not compromised.
