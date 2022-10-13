SOLEDAD — City of Soledad is hosting a community listening session about the future of Front Street on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for local business owners and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for residents. The event will take place at Hartnell College’s Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, in Soledad. For questions or comments, contact the Economic Development Department at 831-223-5016 or [email protected].

SOLEDAD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO