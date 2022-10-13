Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
Local News
STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. A Start Smart driver education presentation is set to take place at the King City Highway Patrol Office at 6 p.m. on April 12. Salinan descendants honor ancestors culture during Mission Days. Samantha Bengtson - April 5, 2017. Annual Mission Days includes honoring Salinas...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 14, 2022
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad is hosting a community listening session about the future of Front Street on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for local business owners and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for residents. The event will take place at Hartnell College’s Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, in Soledad. For questions or comments, contact the Economic Development Department at 831-223-5016 or [email protected].
kingcityrustler.com
Velocity Invitational returns to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for weekend of motorsports
SALINAS — Velocity Invitational, a motorsports and lifestyle event, returns to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas this weekend with a lineup of the world’s best cars competing on the track. “Velocity Invitational is now entering its third thrilling year,” said Velocity Invitational Founder Jeff O’Neill. “Thanks to...
Comments / 0