Transylvania County, NC

my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors. Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic

COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, NC
WBTW News13

2 patrolmen injured in hit-and-run crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street. Deputies said the patrolmen were conducting a traffic stop when a silver Chrysler […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student arrested after gun found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

