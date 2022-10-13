Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
FOX Carolina
Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors. Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights...
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
my40.tv
'Can't replace them as fast as we're losing them': Bus driver shortages plague WNC schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bus driver shortages are a nationwide problem, and mountain counties are not exempted. In Western North Carolina, it's an issue many districts have to deal with daily. School leaders say compensation contributes to the issue. Polk County School District sought to change that. Superintendent Aaron...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
my40.tv
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
my40.tv
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
my40.tv
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
2 patrolmen injured in hit-and-run crash in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two South Carolina Highway Patrolmen were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street. Deputies said the patrolmen were conducting a traffic stop when a silver Chrysler […]
FOX Carolina
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student arrested after gun found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
