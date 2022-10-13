Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania lawmaker Rep. Frank Burns, D, on Monday introduced legislation HB2851 in the House Education Committee to give parents more power to get involved in their child’s education.
Lakota Schools' Cyber Academy Growing Since 2019
(TNS) — As America's cybersecurity industry has expanded, so too has Lakota Schools' experimental academy training high school students for future careers in it. The Lakota Cyber Academy, which is one of only two high-school programs in Greater Cincinnati, is now being offered at both its original location of Lakota East High School and more recently Lakota West High School.
