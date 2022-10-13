Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Related
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
kptv.com
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
Hardesty questions, Gonzalez supports Wheeler homeless plan
The two City Council candidates disagree on Portland mayor's proposal to end street camping.Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and November election challenger Rene Gonzalez disagree over Mayor Ted Wheeler's reported plan to construct three 500-bed managed homeless "campuses" to end unsanctioned street camping. Wheeler reportedly will announce the plan this coming week, supported by Commissioner Dan Ryan. Gonzalez applauded what has been reported about the plan to date on Friday. He has been calling for large managed camps that the homeless will be required to move to during his campaign against Hardesty. "Our region's inability to address homelessness represents the...
Grief ‘rebel’ Beverly Chappell, founder of Portland’s Dougy Center, dies at 92
When Beverly Chappell met 13-year-old Dougy Turno at Oregon Health and Science University in 1981, adults didn’t talk to children about dying. But Chappell observed that Turno wanted answers about his inoperable brain tumor — and that he benefited from talking to other children and teenagers facing their own fatal health problems.
The Portland Mercury
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Biden Visits Portland (and Eats the Wrong Ice Cream), Mayor Wheeler Doesn't Know Who to Support for Gov, and Clark County Fire Grows
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you remember...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
Inmates evacuated from Larch Corrections Center as nearby Nakia Creek Fire grows
YACOLT, Wash. — People incarcerated at the Larch Corrections Center in Clark County were evacuated as the Nakia Creek Fire burning nearby expanded in size Sunday afternoon. The fire broke containment lines on Sunday and prompted officials to quickly issue new Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices to thousands of homes.
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Comments / 1