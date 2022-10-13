Read full article on original website
Boyertown hosts fall festival
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
Army veteran to visit grave of fallen Pottsville soldier
A retired Army colonel who is biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers will be in Schuylkill County on Monday. Col. Chris Kolenda will visit the gravesite of Capt. Dave Boris, who was from Pottsville. Boris was one of six men in Kolenda's troop who died in Afghanistan in...
Nazareth held its annual Halloween parade
NAZARETH, Pa. -- Nazareth marched with Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon. They held their annual parade through the borough Saturday. The fanfare ended at a high school where guests received hot dogs and sodas. The organizers also recognized several floats for their craftsmanship.
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
Halloween parade marches through Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
Journey to play PPL Center in 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legendary rock band is making a stop in Allentown. Journey announced the continuation of their 50th anniversary tour, Freedom Tour 2023. It kicks off at the PPL Center on Feb. 4, 2023. Toto is the special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday,...
Fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
Police asking residents not to keep belongings inside unattended vehicles
NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- Police in Chester County are asking residents to not leave valuables inside of their parked cars. There have been numerous reports of thefts from inside both locked and unlocked cars in and around the area, said North Coventry Township police. Police are asking that people...
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable
READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall are one-goal winners in EPC boys soccer
Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall all were winners of one-goal matches in the opening round of the EPC boys soccer tournament. The four teams will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday. EPC Boys Soccer Tournament. Quarterfinal round. 1-Parkland def. 8-East Stroudsburg South 2-1 (2OT) 4-Nazareth def. 5-Central Catholic 4-3.
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
