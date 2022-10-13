ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Boyertown hosts fall festival

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Army veteran to visit grave of fallen Pottsville soldier

A retired Army colonel who is biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers will be in Schuylkill County on Monday. Col. Chris Kolenda will visit the gravesite of Capt. Dave Boris, who was from Pottsville. Boris was one of six men in Kolenda's troop who died in Afghanistan in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Nazareth held its annual Halloween parade

NAZARETH, Pa. -- Nazareth marched with Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon. They held their annual parade through the borough Saturday. The fanfare ended at a high school where guests received hot dogs and sodas. The organizers also recognized several floats for their craftsmanship.
NAZARETH, PA
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Halloween parade marches through Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Journey to play PPL Center in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legendary rock band is making a stop in Allentown. Journey announced the continuation of their 50th anniversary tour, Freedom Tour 2023. It kicks off at the PPL Center on Feb. 4, 2023. Toto is the special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fire damages home near Slatington

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment

READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
READING, PA
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable

READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
READING, PA
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

