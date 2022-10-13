Read full article on original website
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
Columbus police: No injuries, man arrested after officers shoot at suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries were reported after Columbus police officers fired at a suspect during a traffic stop early Saturday. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw an SUV driving […]
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
Man who allegedly admitted to fatal Whitehall shooting indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man who allegedly admitted to police he shot and killed another man earlier this month has been formally indicted by a grand jury Friday for the crime. According to online court records, Michael Almond, 29, has been formally indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges, both with a firearms […]
Former Ohio Islamic center director admits to embezzlement, fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man is facing up to 30 years in prison after he admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars from an Islamic center in Columbus while he was the center’s director. Ahmed A. Sh. Ahmed, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, submitting...
Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
Police look for men accused in credit card thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
Breaking – One Shot by Gun in Fairfield County on Possible Accident
Lithopolis – One person is injured in a shooting that currently has been reported as accidental. First responders are heading to the scene located at 6300 Lithopolis road where one person has been injured with a gunshot wound. Update: Man was transferred to Mount Carmel Emergency.
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
Man who exchanged gunfire with officers on I-71 pleads guilty to attempted murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who exchanged gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this year has pleaded guilty to several charges. Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place for reports of a man firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes on March 11.
Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force. The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang...
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
2 arrested in connection with robbery, fatal shooting at south Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in south Columbus earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured. Two men, both 25, were shot during an altercation Oct. 4 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.
Catfishing to conviction: Canal Winchester man gets prison time for role in romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
Two Columbus men charged in fatal shooting of 25-year-old, holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old on the city’s south side. A Franklin County judge filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of William Lee Smith, Jr., 22, of Columbus, who is accused of fatally shooting Daeshawn Lamarr Simington — and injuring […]
Police search for suspects in robbery, attempted rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken […]
13 Ohio accused gang members arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
