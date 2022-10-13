Read full article on original website
Officials extend air quality warning as Cedar Creek Fire slowly diminishes
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Despite favorable weather changes on the horizon, the Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke across Oregon, leading officials to extend a warning of hazardous air quality through Friday, October 21. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have extended an...
Willamalane offers free memberships for Oakridge area residents to escape smoke
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As part of an effort to help people living in and around Oakridge escape the smoky conditions that have been lingering since the Cedar Creek Fire started this summer, Willamalane is offering free all-access memberships to people living in the 97463 or 97492 zip codes. The memberships...
Local and state partners give update on McKenzie watershed restoration
MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- Traveling east along Highway 126, you can still see the burned trees, ash and debris from the impacts of the Holiday Farm Fire. Officials say this has put the McKenzie River at risk. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board, nearly 200,000 people in...
Salem’s mayor talks ‘Moving to Work’ program, homeless crisis
It's time for Mayor Monday. AM Extra headed to one of Oregon’s largest communities, the capital city of Salem. There’s a lot that goes on inside the state capital building, but there's also a lot that happens outside of the capital. Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett joined us to share updates with the community. Bennett discussed Salem’s Moving to Work program and how the city is tackling the homeless crisis. Watch the full video in the player above.
Electric school buses hit the road in Oregon as part of plan to fight climate change
SALEM, Ore. — There’s one thing you won’t notice when Peter Regelous fires up school bus no. 427 in Salem: any noise at all. The bus is one of 18 electric school buses partially funded by grants from Portland General Electric over the last three years. Regelous, a school bus driver for the Salem/Keizer School District for the last 14 years, said the new bus has some clear advantages to its traditional gas counterparts.
Parked: Addressing Drug Use and Camping in Community Spaces
EUGENE, Ore. -- On the west side of Eugene, near 9th Avenue and Grant, sits a small, nearly one-acre park. One that hasn't been updated in decades. Still, Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some sturdy bones and some play equipment left for children to play on. If children were playing at the park.
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
Prepared for This Year’s Great Oregon Shakeout Earthquake Drill
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management) Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake. Nearly half a million Oregonians have registered to take part in this year’s self-led Great ShakeOut drill at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, pledging to Drop, Cover and Hold On for at least 60 seconds as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment.
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
Salem-Keizer School Board accepting applications for board zone 6 vacancy
In accordance with Oregon law, the new director will be appointed to fill the zone 6 position through June 30, 2023. At the October 11, 2022, regular business meeting, the Salem-Keizer School Board declared vacancy for the zone 6 director position, due to the resignation of Danielle Bethell, who had been in that position since July 1, 2019. Zone 6 primarily encompasses the city of Keizer in the Salem-Keizer School District.
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
