Jefferson County, GA

Guild celebrates 20 years, to hold Agri-Art show Oct. 22

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Jefferson County’s loamy soil and rolling pastures feed more than the crops and herds farmers raise here. Whether it be the buttery glow of a rising sun on a wheat field, the staccato rows of planted pines, the silhouette of a tractor working late before a bruising orange sky or the way an abandoned weather-stripped barn slowly succumbs to the kudzu, images of the agricultural life that sustain this county’s economy and the bellies of its citizens also feed the imagination of its artists.

“The place we live has always influenced us,” said Nan Gunn, president of the county’s arts guild. “It’s ingrained in us and it comes out in our artwork.”

This fall the guild celebrates its 20th anniversary and will hold its first Agri-Art exhibit Oct. 22, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Gallery 1923, in the lobby of Pansy's Restaurant in downtown Louisville. The show will include musical performances by the Mike English and Friends band featuring special guest guitarist Walter Parks, who was part of an opening act at the Woodstock Music Festival.

While the guild has held numerous shows over the years, this is its first time asking participating artists to provide work on any particular theme.

“I’m always looking for the next painting,” Gunn said. “So I ride down the road and I see how this one hay bale sits out here or the how the light strikes something. I hope it opens people's’ eyes and gives them a fresh look at our everyday surroundings, at what our farmers do, a nod to them and their hard work that isn’t always acknowledged, but is so important to us.”

December will mark one year that the guild has been displaying its work in Gallery 1923, which doubles as the dining rooms of Pansy’s Restaurant as well as the bottom floor for the corporate headquarters of the show’s sponsor, Queensborough National Bank.

“Queensborough has been exceptionally gracious to us to allow us to use that space,” Gunn said. “Having our work on display all the time there allows people who might not attend our shows to see the work of so many local artists.”

The more people see the work, the more it sells, and the more it sells, the more it encourages those artists to create new pieces to replace them.

Gunn said that the gallery has drawn new artists from across the area to join the guild, share their work and inspire others.

“That’s how the guild started,” Gunn said. “Sam Morgan (a local painter) had a vision of bringing all these area artists together. We didn’t even know each other were working. Out of the success of that first show, the arts guild was formed.”

Through the gallery, the guild continues to accomplish its original mission to introduce area artists to each other and to support and encourage those artists to continue the work.

Before its annual meeting in August, the guild sent out a questionnaire to its 50-plus members asking them to help redefine the organizations goals.

“What do you want the guild to be? How do you want it to help local artists?,” Gunn said.

The results were clear. The artists want a place to show and sell their work as well as educational opportunities through workshops to learn new techniques and get the chance to explore other mediums of expression. They want to go back to hosting a summer art camp for children and hold events that will encourage people who have never painted to pick up a brush. They are also now looking into new ways to get involved in the community, possibly by refreshing public murals.

For more information on the guild, the show or its future workshops, contact Gunn at (478) 494-1924 or gallerist Lee Ann Watson at (706) 231-3608.

The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

