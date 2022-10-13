ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Shooting leads to request and possible ordinance on large gatherings

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq8f_0iY9xdm500

While both local law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the Sept. 24 Louisville shooting that left one dead and three more injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to refrain from holding any privately organized large gatherings in public places.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office (S.O.) said that this request is being made to maintain public safety in the wake of a high incidence of shootings throughout the Augusta region over the past few weeks. These incidents have resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker of Louisville. Wicker was one of four people shot while attending a block party in the MLK Drive and Forrest Drive area of Louisville.

Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins said that his office recently held a meeting with area police, mayors and representatives of the county commission.

“We are concerned about large gatherings like block parties and these clubs,” Hutchins said. “We don’t need any retaliations. We want to let things cool down."

The sheriff said that the county attorney has been asked to look into drawing up an ordinance that will put some universal rules in place regarding large gatherings of people that are privately planned and held in public areas.

“I’m totally against block parties,” Hutchins said. “I don’t have no use for having a block party. If they can’t afford to go to a building (to hold such a party) they don’t need to be on the street.”

County Attorney Dalton Dowdy said that any such ordinance is still in the very early stages of development and does not expect a draft of such an ordinance to be available for county commission review until perhaps the county’s November meeting.

Dowdy said the new ordinance will have to mesh with existing ordinances in the cities that currently govern gatherings at licensed events centers.

“There are legitimate gatherings that happen that we probably don’t want to try to regulate and we don’t want to have any unintended consequences,” Dowdy said. “We’re trying to stop the wild parties at two in the morning not grandma and grandpa having a 50th anniversary and everyone coming over. There’s a fine line there. We don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction. We want to tailor this thing to deal with the culprits and the people who are causing the problems and allow other people uninhibited use of their property.”

Comments / 7

Cameron Brown
3d ago

sounds to me like you need to go into these communities and talk to the residents in the community and see what they think about your idea, you can't sit in your office and five or six people make a decision that's going to affect thousands of people no you need to take that to the community and let them decide what they want to do!

Reply
4
Cameron Brown
3d ago

and Hutchins you say you don't have any use or need for a block party then don't have one! everyone doesn't feel the way you do and you can't take your personal feelings and throw them on top of a community no! that's not how that works!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO: missing 14 y.o. may be headed to Screven County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on 1October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak

Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
THOMSON, GA
Aiken Standard

ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting

What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, Ga. According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn...
AUGUSTA, GA
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRDW-TV

1 dead, 1 arrested after opioid overdose in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Grovetown Police Department said one man is dead and another was arrested after they responded to the 300 block of James Street in reference to CPR in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered two males unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be narcotics overdoses.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy