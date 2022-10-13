Shooting leads to request and possible ordinance on large gatherings

While both local law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the Sept. 24 Louisville shooting that left one dead and three more injured, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to refrain from holding any privately organized large gatherings in public places.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office (S.O.) said that this request is being made to maintain public safety in the wake of a high incidence of shootings throughout the Augusta region over the past few weeks. These incidents have resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker of Louisville. Wicker was one of four people shot while attending a block party in the MLK Drive and Forrest Drive area of Louisville.

Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins said that his office recently held a meeting with area police, mayors and representatives of the county commission.

“We are concerned about large gatherings like block parties and these clubs,” Hutchins said. “We don’t need any retaliations. We want to let things cool down."

The sheriff said that the county attorney has been asked to look into drawing up an ordinance that will put some universal rules in place regarding large gatherings of people that are privately planned and held in public areas.

“I’m totally against block parties,” Hutchins said. “I don’t have no use for having a block party. If they can’t afford to go to a building (to hold such a party) they don’t need to be on the street.”

County Attorney Dalton Dowdy said that any such ordinance is still in the very early stages of development and does not expect a draft of such an ordinance to be available for county commission review until perhaps the county’s November meeting.

Dowdy said the new ordinance will have to mesh with existing ordinances in the cities that currently govern gatherings at licensed events centers.

“There are legitimate gatherings that happen that we probably don’t want to try to regulate and we don’t want to have any unintended consequences,” Dowdy said. “We’re trying to stop the wild parties at two in the morning not grandma and grandpa having a 50th anniversary and everyone coming over. There’s a fine line there. We don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction. We want to tailor this thing to deal with the culprits and the people who are causing the problems and allow other people uninhibited use of their property.”