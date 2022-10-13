ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

12th Congressional District of the Georgia’s Republican Party holds meeting in Louisville

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7x9N_0iY9xctM00

Jefferson County recently hosted a committee meeting for the 12th Congressional District of the Georgia’s Republican Party.

“Jefferson County’s Republican Party is very proactive. We had it there because it is centrally located, but we also had it there because it is very welcoming,” said the party’s District Chairman Mike Wiltse. “Jefferson County GOP Chairman Alan York and his party really put together a good venue for us. We had a very successful meeting and got everything accomplished in three hours.”

Held in Louisville, speakers included U.S. Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA, 12th Dist), Georgia State Senator Max Burns (Dist. 23), Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods and candidate William Harris who is running for a GA House of Representatives seat covering a neighboring district.

Wiltse said the committee discussed business of the 12th district party such as fielding poll watchers in the coming election and planning county conventions that will be coming in March.

“We also talked about the upcoming election cycle that begins in February,” Wiltse said. “The district convention will be coming up in April and we discussed possible locations. The 12th district has 24 counties, and if everyone participates, we’ll have hundreds of people there.”

The district incorporates a large area of middle eastern Georgia, from Wilkes County at the northern tip as far south as Laurens and Montgomery counties and stretching from Effingham County in the east to Washington County in the west.

“During the meeting, Max Burns talked about election integrity. Rick Allen talked about getting out the vote and he and Richard Woods talked about making sure we vote all the way down the ballot for the republicans,” Wiltse said. “The next meeting will be our district convention and will likely be on Saturday, April 22. The state convention is in June in Columbus, GA.”

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact Alan York, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’

The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
The Independent

‘I hope people with see through Marjorie’: Desperate Democrats celebrate Marcus Flowers’s ‘dignified’ performance against MTG

“I think he did well - I hope he helped people see through Marjorie, at least reasonable people.”Democrats last represented the city of Rome, Georgia, almost 30 years ago.So when people such as 72-year-old Sam Malone offer their opinion about their chances in this year’s race, it is probably as much from the heart as from the head.Yet, as Democrats such as Malone gathered to watch their candidate, Marcus Flowers, go head-to-head with incumbent Marjorie Taylor-Greene in what was probably what will be the only debate event in this keenly-watched contest, they appeared to generally agree their man had held...
ROME, GA
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a...
thecentersquare.com

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy