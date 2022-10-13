VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Walgreen’s pharmacy technician receives the “Rising Star Award” as part of the Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. In recognition of American Pharmacists Month in October, SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, has announced its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This year’s awards generated thousands of nominations from customers across the country and 25 winners in total have been recognized, including pharmacy technician Haylee Truelove from Valdosta, Georgia who received the “Rising Star Award”. Haylee attends Valdosta State University and still works at the Walgreens in Valdosta while attending school. Haylee was selected among the top 10 pharmacy techs in the country, among over 400,000 pharmacy techs nationwide. The Best of the Best awards highlight these unsung heroes of healthcare and the essential work pharmacy teams do on a daily basis to keep their patients and communities healthy.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO