WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
Cordele Dispatch
Ribbon cutting held for The Working Studio, LLC
The ribbon cutting for The Working Studio was held Friday afternoon at 4pm downtown Cordele. The owner Joy Eubanks, said that her business will be offering as much art to downtown as they can. She will be offering art classes such as door hangers, painting classes consisting of water colors, acrylic, and oil, tumblers, and place for birthday parties for all ages.
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16
It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Josiah Davis
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s player of the week is Josiah Davis of the Berrien Rebels. In the Rebel’s victory over Sumter, Davis totaled 222 yards. This included a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, making that his sixth special teams touchdown in the last three weeks. In this video you can find out how Josiah does it all, his go-to fast food order and much more!
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
WALB 10
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) homecoming parade was back in downtown Albany Saturday with a huge crowd to watch. More than 100 floats were a part of this year’s parade. People at the parade said the past few years, it hasn’t been the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Action News Jax
Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Every Thursday on Action News Jax This Morning, watch to see what exciting adventures are happening at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. Find more information about tickets and season passes at wildadventures.com. Also, we’ll be giving away family 4-packs of tickets to Wild Adventures!...
Habitat ReStore helps individuals chase 'American Dream'
ALBANY — If anybody in Albany has the insights needed to navigate the business world, it’s Albany developer Milan Patel. But as a member of the Flint River Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the owner of some of the most high-profile area businesses knows that the challenges that face a nonprofit, whose primary funding is dependent on the public’s generosity, is far different than those facing for-profit businesses.
WALB 10
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is nearing the end of its Homecoming Week. A big crowd turned out for the university’s convocation and a few noteworthy speakers who stressed the importance of giving back to your community. Rapper Rick Ross came back to his alma mater to...
douglasnow.com
New Pilgrim's Pride plant will bring jobs, opportunity -- but not everyone is happy
Last week, I went to Harvey’s on Ward Street. As I stepped out of my vehicle, a terrible odor hit me. Without thinking, I stopped in my tracks and uttered, “What is that?” Then I realized where I was — Pilgrim’s Pride wasn’t far away and the wind was blowing from that direction.
WALB 10
Weekend warm, fall chill next week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first rain in a month came with a bang yesterday. Rain moved out early Thursday while clouds have lingered. They’ll clear as cold front slides through ushering drier and slightly cooler air tonight. Lows drop into the low-upper 50s. Tomorrow sunny, low humidity and...
WALB 10
Feeling the chill next week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A light northerly breeze has pushed drier and slightly cooler air into SGA. That provided near perfect conditions with plenty of sunshine and pleasant 70s Friday. This quiet and dry weather extends through the evening for a great Friday night of football. Look for these same...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta pharmacy technician receives “Rising Star Award”
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Walgreen’s pharmacy technician receives the “Rising Star Award” as part of the Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. In recognition of American Pharmacists Month in October, SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, has announced its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This year’s awards generated thousands of nominations from customers across the country and 25 winners in total have been recognized, including pharmacy technician Haylee Truelove from Valdosta, Georgia who received the “Rising Star Award”. Haylee attends Valdosta State University and still works at the Walgreens in Valdosta while attending school. Haylee was selected among the top 10 pharmacy techs in the country, among over 400,000 pharmacy techs nationwide. The Best of the Best awards highlight these unsung heroes of healthcare and the essential work pharmacy teams do on a daily basis to keep their patients and communities healthy.
WALB 10
Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
WALB 10
Cold Air Arrives Tonight - Records Possible Midweek
The big story today is a front that will be passing by this evening. Today will still be warm. In the mid 80s south and east and lower 80s north and west. The front comes in this evening. As it does, I’m expecting some very isolated showers to pop up. It’ll be nothing significant, but something to look at for the commute home. After it passes, we turn breezy and cold.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WALB 10
Cook Co. food drive set to honor fallen Cpt. Terry Arnold
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools are continuing to honor the life of captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold. The school system is hosting a food drive in his memory. The event will take place from Monday, Oct. 17 to November 16 at all Cook County Schools. The items...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
