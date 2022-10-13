ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

WKYT 27

Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley. Copley spent the majority of his life serving with the Logan Fire Department and was described by those closest to him as a true hero. Dozens of people came to Word of Life Church in Logan...
LOGAN, WV
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Charles Lee Fugate was found and is safe with his family. We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate, from Jackson, was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Vehicles representing decades of evolution took over Whitesburg today. “This is mine and my Papaw’s ‘66 C-10,” participant Addy Scott said pointing at their award-winning red truck. Some of the vehicles are generational projects, others are representations of perseverance. “The flood got into...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

13 arrested following Louisa drug raid

LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the guest speakers at Pikeville Pride this year was US Senate Candidate Charles Booker. Booker took the stage Saturday afternoon to address the people who came out and spoke about recent events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and his background, growing up in Louisville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike woman charged with selling fake meth

SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

