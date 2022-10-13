Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the win over Washington State
Oregon State played its most complete football game of the season on Saturday night, dominating Washington State in a 24-10 victory at Reser Stadium. The win was the second in a row for the Beavers, ending an eight-game skid against the Cougars and putting Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) one win away from bowl eligibility.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
Where Oregon stands at offensive line after latest verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks have been searching some time now for offensive linemen to add to its 2023 recruiting class and now they've secured two commitments from prospects with.
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star QB pledge, shines in front of Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham: Video
The Oregon Ducks feel they have secured themselves a program-altering talent in Martin Luther King High School quarterback Dante Moore. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller is a five-star prospect and Sports Illustrated considers him the nation's No. 1 recruit. On Friday night, Moore showed ...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Resilient RedHawks complete comeback at No. 6 Dallas
DALLAS — A back-and-forth second half with plenty of twists and turns ended with South Albany taking a big step toward the postseason. Logan Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left put the RedHawks ahead for good Friday night, and the defense got one last stop before the offense ran out the clock for a 29-26 win against sixth-ranked Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: Allen scores five TDs in Bulldogs' 56-14 win over Raiders
West Albany High running back Marcus Allen scored five touchdowns on Friday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 56-14 home victory over Crescent Valley. Allen ran for 138 yards on 18 carries. Tyler Hart-McNally led the Bulldogs with 174 yards rushing on 13 attempts with one touchdown. West Albany...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Corvallis High girls place second at Lews & Clark meet
The Corvallis High girls cross-country team placed second on Saturday at the 22-team Lewis & Clark XC Invitational at Milo McIver State Park. The Spartans were led by Kate Middleton, who finished seventh in 19 minutes, 24.3 seconds. Avery Nason was 11th in 19:44.8. Washougal (Wash.) took first place with...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Lebanon High falls 42-8 to Central
LEBANON — Lebanon High gave up touchdowns on all five Central drives in the first half on Friday night as the Panthers took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Central went on to win the Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup 42-8. The Warriors moved the ball well at times, but drives repeatedly stalled due to penalties. Lebanon was flagged 12 times for 109 yards in the decisive first half.
Salem, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Salem. The McNary High School football team will have a game with West Salem High School on October 14, 2022, 19:15:00. The Silverton High School football team will have a game with McKay High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocolly.com
Homecoming begins with fountain dyeing
America's Greatest Homecoming has officially commenced. The famous orange fountain dyeing, the ceremony that starts the week-long Homecoming festivities occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday night on Library Lawn. The 15-minute ceremony and featured a plethora of alumni of students gathered to watch the fountain's water turn to America's Brightest Orange.
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
kezi.com
Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
