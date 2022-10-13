ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the win over Washington State

Oregon State played its most complete football game of the season on Saturday night, dominating Washington State in a 24-10 victory at Reser Stadium. The win was the second in a row for the Beavers, ending an eight-game skid against the Cougars and putting Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) one win away from bowl eligibility.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto

OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 10 after bye week

The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will meet in a top 10 matchup. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 10 with 953 points in the AP poll and No. 9 with 1,000 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their bye week. UCLA (6-0, 3-0) is No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the coaches poll.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: Resilient RedHawks complete comeback at No. 6 Dallas

DALLAS — A back-and-forth second half with plenty of twists and turns ended with South Albany taking a big step toward the postseason. Logan Johnson’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left put the RedHawks ahead for good Friday night, and the defense got one last stop before the offense ran out the clock for a 29-26 win against sixth-ranked Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.
DALLAS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: Lebanon High falls 42-8 to Central

LEBANON — Lebanon High gave up touchdowns on all five Central drives in the first half on Friday night as the Panthers took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Central went on to win the Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup 42-8. The Warriors moved the ball well at times, but drives repeatedly stalled due to penalties. Lebanon was flagged 12 times for 109 yards in the decisive first half.
LEBANON, OR
ocolly.com

Homecoming begins with fountain dyeing

America's Greatest Homecoming has officially commenced. The famous orange fountain dyeing, the ceremony that starts the week-long Homecoming festivities occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday night on Library Lawn. The 15-minute ceremony and featured a plethora of alumni of students gathered to watch the fountain's water turn to America's Brightest Orange.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Mother of OSU student involved in brutal hit-and-run shares updates

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Corvallis police are determined to catch the driver in a recent hit-and-run that seriously injured an OSU student. Two weeks later, her mother is sharing more with KEZI about her injuries and recovery. On September 26, Aliyah Lopez, 21, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of...
CORVALLIS, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down

After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR

