Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding
"I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
Comments / 0