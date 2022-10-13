ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Active Shooter: Off-Duty Officer Among Several Killed in East Raleigh Neighborhood

By paige.boyd
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

An off-duty police officer is among several people killed as police respond to an active shooting situation in an East Raleigh neighborhood.

WRAL reports that several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked around 5:30 p.m. along Osprey Cove Drive. A high-level city leader confirmed that multiple people were shot and killed. WakeMed also confirms that they have three people in its trauma unit from the shooting.

Police officers were seen walking around the Hedingham neighborhood, near the Neuse River Greenway Trail. A witness, identified as “Robert,” told WRAL, “I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots. I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long-barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage.”

At press time, the shooter is still at large. Raleigh Police is advising everyone in that area to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious.

