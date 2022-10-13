ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' offense needs to be more Kyle Pitts-centered

By The Steakhouse, Dominic Choroski
Since selecting Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons have had some difficulties figuring out how to use him. There is no reason why the former Gator, who stands at 6'6", weighs 246 pounds, and runs a 4.44 40-yard dash, only has one touchdown and 78 catches through the first 21 games of his career.

In Monday nights' match-up between the Chiefs and Raiders, Kansas City put on a masterclass in how to use a generational talent at the tight end position. Steak Shapiro of "The Steakhouse" pointed out on Thursday, this is the way the Falcons offense should operate.

Travis Kelce found his way into the endzone, a career-high four times on Monday. All coming by way of the red zone. Watching the Kansas City offense there is a clear plan to get Kelce the ball, especially when getting closer to the goal line. This is what has been missing from the Falcons' offense this season and last.

Kyle Pitts does not have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball or Andy Reid calling plays, but in a copycat league, Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith has to find a way to get Pitts more opportunities to make plays.

The Falcons currently one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. Their 823 rushing yards are third best in the NFL. On the flip side, their 926 passing yards are third worst in the NFL. A more balanced scheme, that focuses on getting Kyle Pitts the ball in open space, off of play-action, and when in scoring territory, is the key to unlocking an offense that can beat elite teams and defenses, like their opponent this Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers.

