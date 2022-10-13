ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NJ real estate firm president arrested for $650M Ponzi scheme, co-conspirator at-large

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSaJD_0iY9xMxq00

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The CEO and president of a New Jersey real estate investment firm were both charged for running a Ponzi scheme worth about $650 million and avoiding taxes, the DOJ announced Thursday.

Thomas Nicholas Salzano, 64, and Ray Grabato II, 43, lied to more than 2,000 investors about the finances of National Realty Investment Advisors, the use of investors’ money and Salzano’s history of fraud, according to an 18-count indictment.

Salzano was arrested Wednesday, but Grabato is still at-large.

To the public, Grabato was the CEO of NRIA, but Salzano secretly ran the show.

They did this to avoid scrutiny for a scheme that Salzano had previously been caught running in Louisiana.

From February 2018 to January 2022, Salzano and Grabato ran a nationwide marketing campaign involving thousands of emails; advertisements on billboards, television and radio; and presentations to investors.

They lied when they said NRIA was a solvent business. In reality, it was a Ponzi — paying back investors with new investments.

Both men are also accused of attempting to cheat the IRS out of $26 million in taxes that Salzano owed.

“These defendants schemed to create a high-pressure, fraudulent marketing campaign to hoodwink investors into believing that their bogus real estate venture generated substantial profits,” U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said. “In reality, their criminal tactics were straight out of the Ponzi scheme playbook so that they could cheat their investors and line their own pockets.”

They face a litany of fraud and tax charges, and could serve decades in prison if convicted.

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. customers dining out less as inflation rocks local restaurants

Last week, Negla Badr stopped in a restaurant in Princeton for breakfast. She ordered a plate of French toast. It was $22. “Why is French toast 22 dollars? I was shocked,” Badr, a business development manager for Barnes and Noble, said with exasperation. “I eat out a lot during my travels, and my food cost has risen a good bit.”
RESTAURANTS
Vibe

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy