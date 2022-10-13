Read full article on original website
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney
An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side. According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."
Book: Trump claims he replaced Oval Office toilet because Obama used it
Last month excerpts of the book “Confidence Man” obtained by The Daily Mail included a section that said former President Donald Trump claimed to remove an Oval Office toilet used by his predecessor. “No, he apparently was not pleased about sitting on the White House toilet seat that...
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says
Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"
CBS News' John Dickerson asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has become the chronicler-in-chief of the Donald Trump era, "How long has Donald Trump been in your head, or you in his?" "At least 11 years for this level of intensity," she replied. "And what's it like to...
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
CNN's Anderson Cooper shows exclusive never-before-seen footage of the January 6 riot showing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer with other congressional leaders inside Fort McNair during assault asking for National Guard help.
Donald Trump will never testify
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House – months before Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump claimed that he took “nothing of great urgency” when he left the White House – months before 11 boxes of classified documents were seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid. The former president sat down with The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman in the summer of...
MTP NOW Oct. 14 – Senate battleground roundup; Trump’s response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Republicans and Democrats attempt to figure out which voters to target in order to keep the battleground map from shrinking. Former President Trump defends his response to Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in a 14-page response after the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena him. President Putin says there is no need for massive new strikes against Ukraine. Sara Fagen, Cornell Belcher and Mark Murray join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden campaigning out West and Senate battlegrounds.Oct. 14, 2022.
So Donald Trump has been subpoenaed. Here's what comes next
Trump is not known for cooperating with investigations that target him. So now that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack has subpoenaed him, what comes next?
Justice Department recommends 6 months in prison for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Washington — The Justice Department on Monday recommended Steve Bannon, the right-wing radio host and ally of former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Authors say Jan. 6 panel is taking "corrective action" after Trump impeachment trial
Politico's Rachael Bade and The Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian, authors of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump." said on "Face the Nation" that the House Jan. 6 committee is taking "corrective action" after the "rushed" second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
