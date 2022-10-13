ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
HuffPost

Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says

Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
NBC News

Donald Trump will never testify

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
NBC News

MTP NOW Oct. 14 – Senate battleground roundup; Trump’s response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Republicans and Democrats attempt to figure out which voters to target in order to keep the battleground map from shrinking. Former President Trump defends his response to Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in a 14-page response after the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena him. President Putin says there is no need for massive new strikes against Ukraine. Sara Fagen, Cornell Belcher and Mark Murray join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden campaigning out West and Senate battlegrounds.Oct. 14, 2022.
CBS News

Justice Department recommends 6 months in prison for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Washington — The Justice Department on Monday recommended Steve Bannon, the right-wing radio host and ally of former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
CBS News

