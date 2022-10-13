Read full article on original website
D.C. Lawmaker Seeks to Overhaul City’s Century-Old Criminal Code
D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) has sponsored legislation overhauling the city's criminal code, which he said is more than a century overdue.
Jermar Rountree Named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year
An outdoor science presentation turned into a celebration at Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and State Superintendent Christina Grant named Jermar […]
D.C. Leaders Welcome Opening of Second Phase of The Wharf
Bowser administration officials joined D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and stakeholders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the second phase of The Wharf.
Foundation Hosting Panel Tuesday on Women, Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America will host a panel discussion, "Women and Alzheimer's: the Empowerment Forum," on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Whittemore House in Dupont Circle in northwest D.C.
D.C. Deputy Mayor Geldart Leaves Bowser Admin Amid Assault Allegations
Chris Geldart, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, resigned Wednesday after being charged for his part in an altercation outside of a Virginia gym earlier this month.
Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages
This past summer, Marcus Williams and his brother Germaine picked up trash, installed bird boxes and painted benches at Kingman Island near the shuttered RFK Stadium in Ward 7 as part of a job they secured through the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP).
Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris' speech promoting the Biden-Harris administration's program to support community banks and financial institutions has resonated with Black business leaders in the District. Harris spoke during the Freedman's Bank Forum at the U.S. Treasury Department on Oct. 4.
Spencer Overton Stepping Down as President of Joint Center
After nearly a decade leading the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Spencer Overton will step down next spring.
THE RELIGION CORNER: Dorothy Butler Gilliam, Guest Speaker for Women’s Day
We invite you all to join us to hear a historic and blessed message by our guest speaker Dorothy Butler Gilliam.
Project Purpose DC Hosts Studio Sessions for Youth
For several days, young people of various ages have converged on a music studio in the D.C. suburbs to fine-tune their musical skills and embrace a homegrown art form that has gained global prominence in the past three years.
New Report Calls for Mandatory Lead Pipe Removal – Are Policymakers Listening?
Two decades after experiencing one of the nation's most severe lead water crises, D.C. still has tens of thousands of lead service lines posing health risks to District residents, especially children.
D.C. Statehood Forum Focuses on Next Steps
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and four panelists talked about the future of the District statehood movement on Sept. 29 as the midterm elections loom in November at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference.
Maryland Memorial for Victims of D.C. Snipers Serves as Epicenter of ‘Reflection’
October marks the 20th anniversary of the D.C. sniper attacks, which not only claimed 10 lives and had the D.C. metropolitan area under siege but brought the late Charles Moose […]
ACC Boat Ride Headlines D.C.’s Political VIPs
The District's political movers and shakers cast aside the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to eat, network, schmooze and talk politics at the Anacostia Coordinating Council's 29th Annual Luncheon Cruise on Oct. 1.
Biden, Harris Deliver More Promises to Black America at CBCF Dinner
Vice President Kamala Harris walked on stage to greet an audience filled with former congressional colleagues and voters that helped elect her to office, and warmly smiled at them.
Black Millennials for Flint Honors 14 DMV-Area Environmental Justice Leaders
Environmental justice leaders from D.C., Hyattsville and Baltimore made up more than a quarter of the awardees on Black Millennials for Flint's national Young, Gifted & Green 40 Under 40 […]
Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a coalition of 11 attorneys general favoring the decision of global credit card companies to adopt a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms and ammunition that will support law enforcement efforts to fight gun violence.
March on Washington Film Festival Brings “Story, Stage, & Screen” to DC
"We know our history in America is taught inaccurately. We know it is knowingly mistaught," said Raben. "We tell the unknown stories of the movement, the icons, and the foot […]
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates.
Many School Uniforms Contain Potentially Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study
School uniforms, a daily requirement for over 30,000 D.C. students, are often made with potentially harmful chemicals called PFAS, says a new study.
