Students Launch Campaign for Higher Summer Youth Employment Wages

This past summer, Marcus Williams and his brother Germaine picked up trash, installed bird boxes and painted benches at Kingman Island near the shuttered RFK Stadium in Ward 7 as part of a job they secured through the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP).
WASHINGTON, DC
Kamala Harris Touts Plan to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris' speech promoting the Biden-Harris administration's program to support community banks and financial institutions has resonated with Black business leaders in the District. Harris spoke during the Freedman's Bank Forum at the U.S. Treasury Department on Oct. 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
Project Purpose DC Hosts Studio Sessions for Youth

For several days, young people of various ages have converged on a music studio in the D.C. suburbs to fine-tune their musical skills and embrace a homegrown art form that has gained global prominence in the past three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Statehood Forum Focuses on Next Steps

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and four panelists talked about the future of the District statehood movement on Sept. 29 as the midterm elections loom in November at the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
ACC Boat Ride Headlines D.C.’s Political VIPs

The District's political movers and shakers cast aside the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to eat, network, schmooze and talk politics at the Anacostia Coordinating Council's 29th Annual Luncheon Cruise on Oct. 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a coalition of 11 attorneys general favoring the decision of global credit card companies to adopt a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms and ammunition that will support law enforcement efforts to fight gun violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington, DC
