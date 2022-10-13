Read full article on original website
A mostly dry morning but showers return this afternoon
Sunday features the return of a few showers with another front scooting through. It’ll keep temperatures down with the clouds and showers around, as we generally expect a 1/4 of an inch or so of rain, as highs reach around 60 degrees. It will still be a fairly dry morning with showers picking up in the afternoon.
A partly cloudy and cold night, a nice way to end Bridge Day
Tonight will be a beautiful way to end Bridge Day across the mountain state! Many will be partly cloudy tonight but we will stay dry. If you still plan to celebrate Bridge Day, I would advice getting a jacket since our lows will mostly be in the mid to low 40s tonight.
Fantastic weather for Bridge Day, showers return soon
Saturday is going to be a fantastic day for Bridge Day fans, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures all the way up into the upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies – it really doesn’t get much better than that, folks! A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out around dinnertime but Bridge Day festivities will be fine!
