Healthy Hornets Fall Festival to be held Thursday at Hudson High
The 1st annual Healthy Hornets Fall Festival is taking place Thursday, October 13 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Hudson High School Gymnasium. The event will feature performances, exhibits, and numerous vendors featuring products geared toward a healthier lifestyle. There will also be quite a few prizes that will be given away.
