Covington City Council and the employees of the City of Covington share in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy Leitch. Lewis helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System and as a City Councilman and former Mayor and Kathy dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors. We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO