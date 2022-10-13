Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools, Durham School Services working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. schools announce student health and dental clinic
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Public School students will soon be able to be treated for minor health problems or get a physical without ever having to sign out of school. The Pulaski County School Board says they approved a Student Health and Dental Clinic at their...
WSLS
Health fair provides resources and knowledge for Hispanic community
ROANOKE, Va. – The Hispanic Community in the Star City continues to grow and it’s vital for them to know the health resources available to them throughout the area. As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health experts hosted a health fair to allow the community to come out and learn about some of the options when it comes to health care in the region.
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
WSLS
Driving program works to keep young drivers safe
SALEM, Va. – Young drivers got the chance to practice their safety skills Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. “Here they get to break the rules. You know, you might hear them skidding out, and that car just knocked over about three cones, which is good, that’s what we want them to do. We want them to feel what it’s like,” Street Survival volunteer Mary Wilson said.
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
covington.va.us
Message on behalf of City Council and CITY Employees
Covington City Council and the employees of the City of Covington share in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy Leitch. Lewis helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System and as a City Councilman and former Mayor and Kathy dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors. We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead.
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WSLS
WSLS, Habitat dedicate eighth “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of celebrating happening in Southeast Roanoke on Friday as WSLS 10 News, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors, and volunteers dedicated this year’s “Home for Good.”. “I’m very excited, not just me, the whole family we’re all excited...
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
