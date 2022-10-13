ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. schools announce student health and dental clinic

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Public School students will soon be able to be treated for minor health problems or get a physical without ever having to sign out of school. The Pulaski County School Board says they approved a Student Health and Dental Clinic at their...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Health fair provides resources and knowledge for Hispanic community

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hispanic Community in the Star City continues to grow and it’s vital for them to know the health resources available to them throughout the area. As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health experts hosted a health fair to allow the community to come out and learn about some of the options when it comes to health care in the region.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Driving program works to keep young drivers safe

SALEM, Va. – Young drivers got the chance to practice their safety skills Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. “Here they get to break the rules. You know, you might hear them skidding out, and that car just knocked over about three cones, which is good, that’s what we want them to do. We want them to feel what it’s like,” Street Survival volunteer Mary Wilson said.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
ROANOKE, VA
covington.va.us

Message on behalf of City Council and CITY Employees

Covington City Council and the employees of the City of Covington share in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy Leitch. Lewis helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System and as a City Councilman and former Mayor and Kathy dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors. We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

WSLS, Habitat dedicate eighth “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of celebrating happening in Southeast Roanoke on Friday as WSLS 10 News, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors, and volunteers dedicated this year’s “Home for Good.”. “I’m very excited, not just me, the whole family we’re all excited...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
COVINGTON, VA
Lootpress

Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

