Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
msn.com
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Review: The SUV That Redefined Luxury Still Leads the Pack
Just about everyone wants a luxury SUV nowadays. After all, what’s not to love? A high-up seating position, plush ride, swanky interior, and a big, flashy hood ornament to tell everyone at the school pick-up line that you’ve got the cash to treat your family to a nice whip. In 2022, every automaker from Cadillac to Porsche has at least one player in this segment, but only the successor to the turning point in luxury SUVs—the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450—can say that it’s been there from day one.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Teased One Last Time Before Full Debut
Just three full days are left until the official debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The premiere will take place on October 16 at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET) when the German automaker will unveil its new electric SUV. The automaker will be accompanied by the Mercedes-AMG division and the two companies will display the entire EQ fleet in the gardens of the Musee Rodin in Paris on October 16 and 17, alongside concept vehicles previewing their electric future.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
Maserati MC12 Corse For Sale: Own A Legend
What happens when you think of the brand name Maserati? You think of Quattroporte, Ghibli, Gran Turismo, and now, of their newest sports car: the MC20. There is more to that name than you would imagine. Maserati in motorsport has had scarce representation, but when they’ve shown up in the past, they’ve seen great success. Enter the “Birdcage.”
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets New Pikes Peak Production Car Record
Bentley has been dethroned as the production car king of Pikes Peak. A 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S driven by Pikes Peak veteran David Donner took on the hill in late September, smashing the previous record with a time-to-climb of 9 minutes 53.5 seconds. The time to beat was 10...
New BMW X3 Hits The Nurburgring In New Spy Photos
There’s not a single day passing by without BMW having something new under development. The Bavarian company currently has a number of new products in the works and one of these vehicles is the next-generation X3. It’s been on the road for pre-production tests since the summer of this year and the test pilots and engineers are now at the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session onboard the new SUV.
Final Lamborghini Aventador Is An Ode To The Unique Miura Roadster
15 Aventador supercars perished on the Atlantic Ocean when the Felicity Ace caught fire earlier this year. Those were supposed to be the final customer cars of Sant'Agata Bolognese's flagship, so Lamborghini had no other way but to build all of them again. As a matter of fact, the Italian exotic marque lost about 85 vehicles during the fiery incident, with most of them being Urus SUVs. In late September, the very last Aventador was revealed.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets a V12 Engine from Brabus
Since its debut in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been a vital part of its brand’s history. It may have undergone several generations, but its prominent look remains almost the same and its performance never ceases to amaze. There is one thing, however, that seems to be missing in...
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
Alpine Alpenglow Concept Debuts With Hydrogen Combustion Engine
"The future of Alpine, today" – is how we would describe the Alpenglow, a radically styled concept car serving as a preview of what's to come from Renault's performance arm. Arriving next week at the Paris Motor Show, the low-slung concept has a dramatic design and lightweight construction to mirror the A110, although technical specifications have not been disclosed. We do know it makes use of recycled carbon to diminish the environmental impact.
BMW Will Bring Casual Video Games To Its Curved Display In 2023
As automakers install larger and larger screens into vehicles, traditional big-screen features have followed. Tesla introduced Passenger Play a few years ago, allowing people to play video games through its infotainment system, and BMW is joining the fray with its own setup. BMW will partner with AirConsole to bring single-player...
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
BMW X3 M Competition Battles Porsche Macan GTS In Off-Road Races
The BMW X3 M Competition and Porsche Macan GTS are SUVs you wouldn't usually find hitting the dusty trails of the great outdoors. However, a new Carwow video has the pair navigating a set of tough off-road challenges to determine which is better at typical SUV tasks. The BMW features...
motor1.com
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage spied squealing its tyres at the Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
Porsche Celebrates Air-Cooled Models At Luftgekuhlt 8 In Los Angeles
Air-cooled engines helped create Porsche's sports car reputation thanks to the success of the 356, 911, and Le-Mans winning race cars. The company loves to celebrate this portion of this history. For example, Luftgekühlt 8 in Los Angeles recently brought together owners and fans of these special vehicles. Racers Jeff Zwart and Patrick Long were among the notable folks at the event.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
BMW M Promises To Save The Manuals Until 2030
The new BMW M2 debuted earlier this month with a polarizing design but a powertrain setup that made every BMW enthusiast ecstatic. It’s one of the very few high-performance vehicles on the market that are still available with a manual gearbox. We are now happy to report the three-pedal configuration will remain an option in the company’s performance lineup until the end of the decade. Hooray!
Best Renderings For The Week Of October 10
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0