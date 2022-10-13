Read full article on original website
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool
A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant "petty." That's when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She 'Lost Control'
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
Thrill-Seekers in North Carolina Race in ‘Build Your Own Boat’ Competition
Dozen in Charlotte, North Carolina, showed off their skills in the “Build Your Own Boat” competition. For the entertaining event, contestants tested their human-powered boats to see if they could withstand the rough water at the Whitewater Center. Items like metal, sharp objects, devices that hold contestants in and materials designed for whitewater were prohibited. Some contestants were successful with their builds. Others, not so much. Inside Edition Digital has more.
Breaching Whale Shocks New Jersey Father and Son While They’re Fishing
Zach Piller and his father, Doug, got quite the surprise recently while out fishing for tuna and striped bass off the coast of New Jersey. Zach was recording a catch his dad made when fish began swarming their boat. And then they saw why. A massive humpback whale breached and jumped out of the water and hit their boat. They were shocked, to say the least. Zach told Inside Ediiton Digital that he and his dad fish all the time, and have seen whales before. But definitely none this close.
A Cat With Extra Long Teeth and Other Vampire Stories
These are some of our favorite vampire stories. In 2018, a man known as the blind woodturner learned to make vampire stakes. Is the so-called Vampire Facial potentially dangerous? In 2018, health authorities said a spa in New Mexico may have infected two clients with HIV while performing the procedure. In 2016, a woman rescued an animal nicknamed “vampire cat” because of his peculiar teeth. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
