Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Says He'll Propose 'Whenever Paige DeSorbo Is Ready to Say Yes'
Wedding bells could one day be ringing for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo!. The Southern Charm star, 33, revealed during BravoCon 2022's Modern Love panel that he'd propose to DeSorbo, 29, "whenever Paige is ready to say 'yes.'" "I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married...
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding
Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019, before getting engaged in March 2022 Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg are married, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The New England Patriots owner, 81, and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City. According to Page Six, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
John Legend Says Blake Shelton Is the 'Heart and Soul' of 'The Voice' : 'We're All Going to Miss Him'
John Legend will miss Blake Shelton on The Voice. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the R&B singer, 43, said he is going to miss working with Shelton, 46, as a friend and fellow coach on the singing competition series. "He's been doing the show for 22...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
RHOBH Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage
Unruly Bravo fans rushed into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel Friday at BravoCon 2022, causing event organizers to threaten canceling the event The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills caused a stir on Friday at the second annual BravoCon convention — before they ever hit the stage. Approximately 20 minutes before Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke hit the stage for their planned Thrills in Beverly Hills panel, presented by Tresemmé, eager fans abandoned their places in...
Captain Lee Is Back and Below Deck Has a Fan-Favorite Chief Stew in Season 10 Trailer!
It was announced Friday at BravoCon 2022 that Below Deck season 10 will premiere Nov. 21 and Below Deck Down Under will return for season 2 in 2023 Below Deck is headed to Saint Lucia with some familiar faces aboard. Bravo released the season 10 trailer on Friday at BravoCon 2022, revealing that longtime Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined on motor yacht St. David by foul-mouther master chef Rachel Hargrove while last season's fan-favorite Fraser Olender has been promoted to chief stew. Also navigating the Caribbean on the...
Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Happy to Celebrate' Husband Brendan McLoughlin on His Birthday
Miranda Lambert is celebrating another year by husband Brendan McLoughlin's side on his birthday. On Friday, the country music star marked McLoughlin's 31st birthday on social media with a sweet tribute post. "Happy birthday to my 💙 @brendanjmcloughlin ! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and...
Brandi Glanville Says Son Mason Cibrian Went into Modeling for the Money: I Was 'Cutting Him Off'
The RHOBH alum tells PEOPLE she’s been very protective of her son since he signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management, adding: “I'm on all the emails” Brandi Glanville is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tells PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that her sons — Mason Edward Cibrian, 19, and Jake Austin Cibrian, 15, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian — are "the loves of my life." "Jake has straight As. He's in Europe right now with this class visiting, and...
John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!
John Legend has unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket — and debuted it with a family video on Instagram!. Legend, 43, and wife Chrissy Teigen tried on their jackets alongside their children, Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, in the video posted Friday. The "All of Me" singer wrote...
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
Some of your favorite Housewives are heading to Thailand for the third installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and fans got a sneak peek of what's to come at BravoCon in NYC It's time to pack your bags for a third season of Ultimate Girls Trip! The Real Housewives are returning for an all-girls getaway, and this time, they're touching down in Thailand. Peacock debuted a very generous sneak peek at BravoCon on Sunday during a panel featuring some of the Housewives on the trip: Real Housewives...
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
Kathy Hilton 'Couldn't Wait' for RHOBH Reunion That 'Everybody Was Dreading' and Drove Sister to Tears
Kathy Hilton told PEOPLE she didn’t "have a problem" with being in the same room as her sister Kyle Richards and her costars for the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion Kathy Hilton was ready for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. At BravoCon 2022 on Friday, the reality star, 63, told PEOPLE exclusively she didn't "have a problem" reuniting with her sister Kyle Richards and her costars for the three-part reunion, which began airing on Wednesday. "I couldn't wait for the reunion to happen,"...
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Luke Bryan Had 'So Much Fun Being a Fan for a Night' at Post Malone's Nashville Show: 'Blew My Mind'
Bryan attended Malone's show on Sunday night in Nashville Post Malone and Luke Bryan were fast friends during their meetup after the "Fall Apart" singer's show. On Sunday night, the country star attended Malone's Twelve Carat Tour show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and shared photos from the night on social media. "Thanks for having me. What a show," Bryan, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos with the "Circles" performer. "Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night." Malone,...
