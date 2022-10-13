Read full article on original website
York County car show raises money for veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A car show in York County on Sunday raised money to help veterans with disabilities. Proceeds from Sunday's car show at Regents Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township will go directly to the organization PGA HOPE – Helping Our Patriots Everywhere. Organizer Andrew...
abc27.com
100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel taking reservations soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website. Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.
WGAL
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
3 brothers receive heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Midstate brothers — Brian, Greg, and Steve Allen — are celebrating a second chance at life after they successfully received heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center. “It was a miracle. The whole thing is a miracle,” Greg, who had his transplant seven...
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
abc27.com
McCormick Riverfront Library Grand Reopening
The Dauphin County Library System has completed the renovation and restoration of the McCormick Riverfront Library. Learn more about the project, how it will increase the size and programing the library can offer and how to attend the grand reopening.
Two hospitalized after kitchen fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Fairfax Drive and Westmore Way in Lancaster Township just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say one person...
Harrisburg’s Camp Curtin trained green recruits into Civil War soldiers | Column
Their country was under attack, and they answered the call to defend it. After the Confederates assaulted Fort Sumter in April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for volunteers.
abc27.com
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
Woman victim of wallet theft at Snyder County shopping center
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman shopping at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County was the victim of a wallet theft. State police at Selinsgrove say the woman was shopping shortly before 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when she briefly left her shopping cart unattended. Three suspects, including two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male, allegedly worked together to take the wallet out of the cart. Police say one of the woman's credit cards was used at the Susquehanna Valley Mall moments later. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
abc27.com
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
wdac.com
No Death Penalty In York County Theater Shooting
YORK (AP) – Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a York County movie theater almost three years ago. 23-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering, and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney’s office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022
Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
